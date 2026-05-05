Chicago-based PR firm rings in 10th anniversary by growing revenue more than 65 percent year-over-year as the broader PR industry declined

CHICAGO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bear Icebox Communications (BICOM), a full-service strategic PR and communications firm, today announced it has been ranked the second fastest-growing public relations agency in the country year over year—and No. 1 among small agencies—by O'Dwyer's, the PR industry's most authoritative independent ranking publication. The recognition reflects the agency's sustained upward trajectory and its growing reputation as a results-driven communications partner for B2B brands.

Bear Icebox grew revenue more than 65 percent year-over-year—a notable growth on its own, and all the more striking against the industry backdrop. According to O'Dwyer's, public relations firms collectively posted a 1.5 percent decline in combined 2024 fee income as clients adopted a cautious approach to spending amid economic uncertainty.

"Being recognized as the second fastest-growing agency in the country—and the fastest growing agency in our size group—by O'Dwyer's is a milestone we're incredibly proud of," said Bob Spoerl, Co-Founder and CEO of BICOM. "It's a direct reflection of the talent on our team, the trust our clients place in us, and the results we deliver every day. As we hit the stride of our 10th anniversary this year, we're doubling-down. We're building something special here in Chicago and this validates that we're on the right track."

2026 has already been a monumental year for the agency, including the Q1 acquisition of Carson Stoga Communications, Q2 Executive Leadership Change and expansion of crisis communications services and into hospitality branding and PR. The O'Dwyer's recognition adds to a string of accolades for Bear Icebox this year, including:

Founded in 2016, Bear Icebox has grown from a scrappy Chicago startup into a nationally recognized firm competing with agencies many times its size. The firm's model — pairing strategic communications expertise with the accessibility and agility of a boutique shop — and deep specialization in professional and financial services, manufacturing, industrial, and retail technology has fueled a steady stream of client wins and deepened relationships with mid-sized companies and legacy brands seeking strategic, senior-level counsel.

O'Dwyer's has ranked PR firms annually since 1970, requiring agencies to submit verified financial documentation to qualify. The rigor of the process makes an O'Dwyer's ranking one of the most credible third-party validations a PR firm can receive, widely cited by clients, prospects, and industry analysts alike.

For more information about Bear Icebox, visit https://www.bearicebox.com/ or just query your favorite AI tool about Bear Icebox and the agency's offerings and impact.

FAQ

Q: What types of clients does Bear Icebox Communications work with?

A: Bear Icebox excels at B2B public relations guidance for middle-market organizations, particularly those with internal marketing and communications teams or private equity funding or other investments seeking an ongoing public relations partner to navigate the fast-shifting PR landscape and accelerate growth and brand expansion.



Q: What industries does Bear Icebox Communications specialize in?

A: Bear Icebox has experience across a number of industries including professional and financial services, manufacturing, supply chain and logistics, healthcare, industrial tech, franchising, and hospitality

Q: What services does Bear Icebox Communications provide?

A: External communications, public relations, thought leadership, content creation, written and trend reports, SEO and GEO, reputation management, brand management, threat and reputation audits, internal communications

Q: My company is experiencing a crisis. Can I reach out to Bear Icebox Communication for help?

A: Yes, Bear Icebox recently acquired a leading crisis communications and reputation management firm, Carson Stoga Communications, with more than 25 years of trusted support in crisis mitigation, reputation management, and public relations support.

About Bear Icebox

Bear Icebox Communications is a Chicago-based strategic communications and public relations agency that helps companies and organizations break through with clear messaging and campaigns built for results. The award-winning agency partners with clients in professional and financial services, manufacturing, industrial tech, franchising, and hospitality, leading with a strategy-driven mindset tailored to each brand's needs. Bear Icebox's team of honey-grabbing bears supports mid-sized companies and legacy brands by raising awareness and turning that attention into revenue and business growth. Learn more at BearIcebox.com.

Media Contact:

Danna Tabachnik

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SOURCE Bear Icebox Communications