Bear Icebox Communications Makes Inc. 5000 Debut, Ranks Among Chicago's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies

Public Relations Agency More Than Doubles Revenue Over Three Years, Reaching No. 2509 Nationwide

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bear Icebox Communications (BICOM), today announced it has been ranked No. 2509 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

DeAnna Spoerl and Bob Spoerl, Bear Icebox owners

This marks BICOM's first time on the list, following being named to the Inc. Power Partner List in 2026 and 2025. The agency ranks 93 in Chicago, 208 in Advertising, Marketing and PR and 102 in Illinois on this year's list.

"As a small business, the honor of being on a list and in conversation with such an elite group of organizations isn't lost on us," said Bob Spoerl, Founder and CEO of Bear Icebox. "We've been at this for 10 years and as the PR and communications industry continues to fluctuate, we're incredibly proud to continue delivering for our clients. This is a testament to our team, our drive and the trust we've created with our clients."

2026 marks the 10th year anniversary of Bear Icebox, a year of accelerated growth for the the agency and the industry, In the last twelve months, BICOM acquired Carson Stoga Communications, expanded its leadership team via promotion of Sean Wille to Vice President, Strategy + Operations and hiring veteran business journalist Renita Young as Account Director, and expanded its crisis communications and hospitality branding and PR service offerings. The agency also ranked the second fastest-growing public relations agency in the country year over year—and No. 1 among small agencies—by O'Dwyer's, the PR industry's most authoritative independent ranking publication.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Bear Icebox

Bear Icebox Communications is a Chicago-based strategic communications and public relations agency that helps companies and organizations break through with clear messaging and campaigns built for results. The award-winning agency partners with clients in professional and financial services, manufacturing, industrial tech, franchising, and hospitality, leading with a strategy-driven mindset tailored to each brand's needs. Bear Icebox's team of honey-grabbing bears supports mid-sized companies and legacy brands by raising awareness and turning that attention into revenue and business growth. Learn more at BearIcebox.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

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SOURCE Bear Icebox Communications