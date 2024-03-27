BEAR MOUNTAIN BBQ CELEBRATES FAMILY, FOOD AND NEW PELLET COLLECTION WITH "FAMILY FULL OF FLAVOR" CONTEST

Winner will receive an all-expense paid family reunion

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bear Mountain BBQ Woods is celebrating family, flavor, food and their new pellet collection —available exclusively at Walmart—with its "Family Full of Flavor" contest kicking off today. The winner will receive an all-expense paid family reunion, outfitted by Bear Mountain BBQ. To enter, contestants will share a family recipe that's still enjoyed at gatherings today.

"No matter where you're from, food is at the center of family gatherings. And, oftentimes, those dishes comes from a family recipe that's been passed down for generations," says Bear Mountain's Levi Strayer.

The Family Full of Flavor Contest will be hosted by Merry Graham, an award-winning celebrity home chef and grandmother, and Jennifer Plemmons, a southern influencer and grilling mom. Contestants will submit their favorite family recipes that are prepared on the grill or baked.

Recipes submitted between now and April 19 will be reviewed and three finalists will be selected. Finalists will be announced April 22. From April 22-30, the public will visit BearMountainBBQ.com and vote for their favorite recipe.

"I grew up learning recipes from my mom and grandmother that had been passed down from their moms and grandmothers. It's why I love cooking and grilling so much," Plemmons says.

The winner will be announced May 1, and will receive an all-expense paid family reunion in the amount of a $5,000 Walmart gift card.

"Bear Mountain is all about BBQ, and we never forget what's at the center of BBQ—good times with family and friends," Strayer says. "We couldn't think of a better way to celebrate our new pellet collection than giving a deserving family the reunion of their dreams."

Available exclusively at Walmart, the new collection was released at the start of 2024. Priced at an incredible value, each blend adds unrivaled flavor, without any fillers, oils or additives. The blends are Smoky Apple Whiskey, Maple Bourbon Pecan, Chef's Choice, Butcher's Blend and Chophouse Blend.

"We've curated extremely flavorful recipes including the use of real bourbon barrel staves," says Strayer. "All we do is wood, so we take meticulous care of our raw materials and the processes that go into making the best BBQ pellets on the market."

To enter the Family Full of Flavor Contest and to see official contest rules, visit BearMountainBBQ.com .

