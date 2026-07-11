BEAR NutriEase Baby Food Maker Stands Out With a Stainless Steel Design in a Plastic-Dominated Category

Designed with a stainless steel steaming and blending system, NutriEase gives parents a more reassuring option for homemade baby food prep.

NEW YORK, July 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As more parents look closely at what touches their baby's food, BEAR is putting a sharper spotlight on the NutriEase AllStage Stainless Steel Baby Food Maker — a baby food maker designed around stainless steel in a category where many steaming and blending products still rely on plastic cups, jars, or bowls.

BEAR NutriEase：Stainless Steel Baby Food Maker

For parents starting solids, homemade baby food can feel like the better choice, but the process often comes with practical concerns: heating, blending, transferring, checking texture, and cleaning multiple parts afterward. NutriEase was created to make that routine feel simpler, while also addressing one concern parents may not always say out loud: what material is touching warm baby food.

At the heart of NutriEase is a stainless steel steaming and blending cup, designed for parents who care deeply about what touches their baby's food, especially when heat is involved. The same stainless steel cup is used for both steaming and blending, so parents do not have to move hot ingredients from one container to another. With fewer transfers and fewer parts to manage, NutriEase makes homemade baby food easier to prepare as part of a daily routine.

"Parents do not think about materials in a purely technical way. They think about what touches their baby's food, especially when heat is involved," said Kai, Head of Product at BEAR. "Even when a plastic part is labeled BPA-free, some parents still feel more at ease with stainless steel. NutriEase was designed around that very real feeling — giving families a stainless steel option for the foods they prepare every day."

NutriEase also includes preset programs designed for different feeding stages, helping parents move from smooth first purees to thicker textures as their baby grows. For families who want to make fresh food at home without turning every meal prep into a project, NutriEase offers a simpler way to steam, blend, and serve with more confidence.

The NutriEase Baby Food Maker is part of BEAR's growing baby care lineup, which focuses on practical feeding and cleaning products for everyday family routines. More product details are available at bearforbaby.com.

About BEAR

BEAR develops baby care appliances for parents who want daily routines to feel easier and more manageable. From feeding prep to bottle cleaning, BEAR products are designed around practical details that help families care for babies with less friction.

SOURCE BEAR