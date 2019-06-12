Bear Real Estate Advisors Founder Matt Bear to Speak at IMN U.S. Real Estate Opportunity & Private Fund Investing Forum

NEWPORT, R.I., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bear Real Estate Advisors, a national real estate investment services firm, announced today that Founder and Chief Executive Officer Matt Bear will share his insights on deal flow and acquisitions as a moderator at IMN's 20th Annual U.S. Real Estate Opportunity & Private Fund Investing Forum.

Bear will moderate the panel, Finding Deal Flow, Acquisitions & Acquisition Due Diligence, held at 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Gurney's Newport Resort & Marina in Newport, Rhode Island. The session will explore acquisition strategy, due diligence, dispositions, financing, location issues, deal killers and more.

Bear is a real estate and finance business leader with a rich history of nearly 30 years of transactional, development and advisory experience, including 10 years of principal investing and retail real estate development. In 2018, he formed Bear Real Estate Advisors to continue to cater to investors looking for personalized service and real world, battle-tested acquisition and disposition advice.

The 20th Annual U.S. Real Estate Opportunity & Private Fund Investing Forum brings together leading representatives and service providers for the largest real estate private equity funds and limited partnerships to discuss the latest challenges and opportunities facing the commercial real estate market.

Bear Real Estate Advisors focuses on IRS Section 1031 exchange buyer representation, national single-tenant investment sales and acquisitions, net lease investments, joint venture advisory, capital structure advisory, build-to-suit developments, debt and equity, specialized search and family office/professional investor buyside representation. The firm offers a unique approach to brokerage services by delivering a combination of brokerage, advisory services and a relationship-first point of view.

Bear Real Estate Advisors, founded in 2018 and headquartered in Las Vegas, is a boutique real estate investment services firm that caters to investors looking for personalized service and real world, battle-tested acquisition and disposition advice. The firm focuses on Section 1031 exchange buyer representation, national single-tenant investment sales and acquisitions, net lease investments, joint venture advisory, capital structure advisory, build-to-suit developments, debt and equity, specialized search and family office/professional investor buyside representation. For more information, go to www.bear-advisors.com.

