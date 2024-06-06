Bear Real Estate Advisors Promotes Alexandria Keser to Managing Director

LAS VEGAS, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bear Real Estate Advisors, a national investment services firm, announced today that it has promoted Alexandria ("Alex") Keser to managing director.

As managing director, Keser leads, coordinates, and organizes all aspects of the client experience, including transaction organization, marketing initiatives, and more, helping to ensure that every detail of each project is focused on the client's goal of perfect execution. Additionally, she recently led several Nevada land acquisition assignments, including multi-site roll-out strategies.

"Alex is an incredibly valuable team member with a superb gift for data research and equity placement assignments, who has helped greatly expand our international company database as well," said Matt Bear, founder and chief executive officer of Bear Real Estate Advisors. "She embodies the company culture of integrity first, client appreciation, and a commitment to excellence. I am very happy to announce her promotion within our firm."

Keser has been a part of the Bear team since its founding in 2018. Previously, she spent four years with CBRE as an administrative assistant, serving the retail brokerage teams and the medical office brokerage team, assisting with landlord and tenant representation and property sales. She obtained her Nevada Real Estate Salesperson license in November 2015 to further assist her teams in leasing and sales transactions.

Keser began her career as a licensed community manager, supervising the residential operations of some of Las Vegas' most well-known luxury high-rise condominium buildings, leading teams of 15 to 20 professionals to ensure smooth operations for both the employees and residents.

About Bear Real Estate Advisors

Bear Real Estate Advisors, a national buyer/sponsor representation firm, connecting people, property & capital, founded in 2018 and headquartered in Las Vegas, provides comprehensive real estate investment services to investment funds, private equity firms, developers, family offices and high net worth global and domestic investors. Having been intricately involved in nearly every facet of real estate deal-making, the firm leverages its vast experience, extensive database, and trusted relationships to provide clients with unparalleled transaction representation, property sourcing and capital advisory services. For more information, go to www.bear-advisors.com .

