Bear Rock Adventures Partners with Sheriff's Department to Ensure Summer Safety

"Being a partner that is trusted and responsive to community needs is of utmost importance to Bear Rock Adventures," said Corrine Rober, owner and operator of Bear Rock Adventures. "We wanted the community to know that we hear their demands—entering this partnership will allow for enhanced safety all summer long and is a proactive approach to reducing potential problems such as riders going off trails."

Instead of the Sheriff's Department having to purchase the vehicle and keep up with its maintenance, Bear Rock will supply, maintain and house the Razor onsite at their facility. This allows for ease of access for the Sheriff's Department, ensuring they can focus on community safety rather than vehicle maintenance.

"The ATV community has had a lot of activity in recent years in Southern Coos County, so much so that many enthusiasts have branched out farther north," said High Sheriff Brian Valerino. "Recognizing this increased demand in the northern part of the state, Bear Rock reached out to us to see what we could do to ensure a safe riding environment for all."

Through the partnership, the Sheriff's Department will use the Razor to patrol the northern portion of Coos County, deputizing certified officers from local departments to address issues as they arise. Sheriff Valerino notes that this is an incredibly important step, as a safe and successful trail system must come with "some type of enforcement." This is one of many reasons they were thrilled to be approached by Bear Rock Adventures.

"Any time a local business and law enforcement can work together to achieve a common goal, it's a win-win situation," said Sheriff Valerino. "It's very refreshing to know that a business wants to help make this wonderful sport successful, and we are confident it's going to be a fun, yet safe, summer," said Sheriff Valerino.

About Bear Rock Adventures: When adventure knocks and adrenaline comes calling, Bear Rock Adventures is here to deliver the experience of a lifetime with more than 1,000 miles of Ride the Wilds interconnected trails and the best OHV vehicles in the state. As New Hampshire's Premium Certified Polaris Outfitter, Bear Rock offers fully-equipped ATVs, RZRs side-by-sides, Indy Snowmobiles as well as remote glamping experiences,Lodging & an Adventure Retail shop for families and thrill-seekers alike. With unique Stay & Play Packages, Bear Rock Adventures offers something for everyone. Contact us at 1-866-663-9777 or www.bearrockadventures.com .

About Polaris Adventures: Polaris Adventures brings together a select network of Outfitters to provide premium ride and drive experiences at epic destinations nationwide. Creating safe, memorable, year-round adventures for all skill levels, Polaris Adventures offers worry free half and full-day options for couples, families and adventure groups in state-of-the-art Polaris™ vehicles. Visit Adventures.Polaris.com to learn more.

