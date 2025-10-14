Bearaby Sets a New Standard in Functional Bedding with Second Skin Sheets

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bearaby, the leader in sustainable home wellness, is redefining clean sleep with the launch of Second Skin Sheets. This collection sets a new standard in premium bedding, marking a bold step into the future of sleep. With the launch of Second Skin Sheets, Bearaby expands its portfolio beyond award-winning weighted blankets to include naturally cleansing sheets, positioning itself as the market leader in functional bedding.

Bearaby Second Skin Sheets

Bearaby believes the materials we wrap ourselves in for hours every night should nourish the body, not harm it. Bed sheets should be soft, clean, and fresh — just like how we want our skin to feel. That's why Bearaby's silky-soft bed sheets harness the cleansing power of botanicals to deliver a cleaner, deeper sleep. Second Skin Sheets are crafted from 100% bamboo and a proprietary botanical extract of peppermint, mint, and marine proteins proven to eliminate up to 99.9% of bacteria directly within the fabric.

"Since launching Bearaby in 2018, we've focused on creating holistic, natural sleep solutions that nurture both mind and body," said Kathrin Hamm, CEO and Founder of Bearaby. "With each innovation, we strive to help people rest better and live healthier. Second Skin Sheets is a natural extension of our mission—creating a truly clean sleep environment that leaves you waking refreshed night after night."

The staggering amount of bacteria the average bed sheet collects in one week will keep you up at night. Dirty sheets contribute to allergies, acne, and asthma flare-ups, and other conditions. Second Skin Sheets protect you from it all, giving you peace of mind under the covers. Here's how:

Keeps your sleep environment clean, fresh, and healthy with naturally cleansing properties

Eliminates 99.9% of bacteria, mold, mildew, and viruses with antimicrobial peppermint extract

Supports skin and respiratory health by warding off microbes that can trigger eczema, acne, allergies, or asthma

Inhibits allergens and dust mites, for easier breathing with no morning stuffiness

Means less time spent washing and worrying about dirty sheets

Buttery soft, breathable, and OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certified, Second Skin Sheets come in a palette of comforting colors, including Cloud White, Moonstone Grey, Driftwood, Asteroid Grey, Morning Matcha, and Blue Spruce — making them both stylish and functional. The sheets are available in Twin, Full, Queen, King, and California King sizes, with pricing starting at $269.

Second Skin Sheets is exclusively available to purchase at https://bearaby.com/products/bamboo-sheets . For more information, please visit www.bearaby.com or @mybearaby on Instagram.

About Bearaby

Bearaby is a sustainable home wellness brand on a mission to create a calmer, more comfortable world: one nap at a time. Every Bearaby product prioritizes holistic wellbeing, sustainability, and exceptional design to bring about revolutionary rest, naturally. To experience Bearaby, please visit www.bearaby.com or @mybearaby on Instagram.

