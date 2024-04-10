BearCom Acquires The Surveillance Shop

Transaction to Support BearCom's Expansion into Video Security Solutions

GARLAND, Texas and CALGARY, AB, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BearCom, a premier North American integrator of voice, security & data solutions, today announced the acquisition of The Surveillance Shop ("TSS"), a leading Canadian commercial security integrator. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Calgary, TSS provides standalone and fully integrated security solutions for small, medium, and enterprise customers across Canada and the United States. TSS' core product offerings include security camera systems, intrusion alarms, access control & intercom, perimeter security, and land mobile radios.

"We are thrilled to welcome TSS to the BearCom family," said Les Fry, CEO of BearCom. "TSS' integrity and technical leadership across the spectrum of security solutions are incredible additions to our team. TSS accelerates BearCom's vision of providing comprehensive solutions to meet customers' needs across mission-critical voice, security, and data solutions."

"We are delighted that BearCom recognized the mission-critical security offerings TSS provides across North America, and we look forward to the growth opportunities this combination creates," said Curtis Dyck, CEO & Founder of TSS. "By joining the BearCom family, our customers and employees gain access to BearCom's broad product, service, and solution offerings alongside significant geographical reach."

The acquisition of TSS marks BearCom's first acquisition since Siris' investment in December 2023 and aligns with BearCom's growth strategy of expanding capabilities across key solution sets, including video security, access control, and wireless enablement.

"TSS brings decades of innovative security solutions expertise and expands BearCom's presence in Canada," added Mike Pietrunti, BearCom's Vice President of M&A. "We appreciate that TSS saw a fit with BearCom and look forward to partnering with additional businesses to accelerate BearCom's growth going forward."

Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP, and Norton Rose Fulbright acted as legal advisers to BearCom. Ernst & Young acted as financial advisor and Bennett Jones LLP acted as legal advisor to TSS.

About The Surveillance Shop

The Surveillance Shop is a commercial security integrator that is recognized as Avigilon's largest Canadian partner. Since 1999, TSS has grown to four locations throughout Canada, designing, installing, and supporting high-definition surveillance camera systems, card swipe access control solutions, alarm systems, and intercoms. https://www.survshop.com/

About BearCom

Founded in 1981, BearCom is Motorola's largest Channel Partner in North America, and a leading provider and integrator of wireless voice, security, and data solutions across the U.S. and Canada. BearCom is headquartered in Garland, Texas. www.bearcom.com

