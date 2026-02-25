BearCom Announces Leadership Transition

Executive Chairman Hubert de Pesquidoux Appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer

Company Remains Focused on Delivering as Leading Player in Critical Communications and Security Across North America

GARLAND, Texas, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BearCom Group, Inc. and Stone Security ("BearCom" or "the Company"), a premier North American solutions integrator of voice, security, and data, today announced that Hubert de Pesquidoux, the Company's Executive Chairman, has been appointed Interim CEO. He succeeds outgoing CEO Les Fry, who is stepping aside from the role and will remain on the Board.

BearCom's Board of Directors will engage an executive search firm to identify external and internal candidates for the Company's next CEO.

"We see plenty of opportunity for BearCom and Stone Security to be the number one integrator in critical communications and physical security across North America, underpinned by our customer-centric approach, talented people and powerful OEM partnerships," said Mr. de Pesquidoux. "We will continue to focus on driving operational excellence, strengthening our strategic partnerships and building on our momentum in the wireless and security markets, all while delivering secure, high-performance solutions and support to our customers. I look forward to executing on these strategic priorities alongside our strong leadership team during this exciting next chapter."

Hubert de Pesquidoux, a Siris Executive Partner, has served as the Company's Executive Chairman since April 2025, working closely with Mr. Fry to continue expanding its security business and driving positive momentum across BearCom branches. Mr. de Pesquidoux brings highly-relevant experience across global telecommunications and tech-enabled companies.

"It has been a privilege to serve as BearCom's CEO over the past four years, supporting the Company's mission to provide top-tier wireless communication and security technology solutions across North America," said Mr. Fry. "I am incredibly proud of what our teams have accomplished together, and I want to thank our employees, customers and especially our talented leadership team for their dedication and partnership over the years. Having worked closely with Hubert this past year, I know BearCom will be well-positioned under his leadership for continued success and I look forward to continue supporting the company as a Board member".

"As a long-term partner to both BearCom and Siris Capital, we firmly believe Hubert is the right person to lead the company during this interim period while the Board conducts a formal CEO search," said Dave Calamai, Managing Director at Siris. "Alongside Hubert, BearCom has a strong executive leadership team that will be instrumental in driving continued growth of enterprise-grade security solutions, operational discipline, and long-term value creation."

"On behalf of the entire Board, I want to thank Les for his years of leadership and commitment to BearCom," continued Mr. de Pesquidoux. "Les has played an important role in advancing BearCom's security business segment, expanding the Company's footprint into new market segments and driving strong customer retention and satisfaction through targeted Enterprise and Data Center campaigns. We wish him all the best in this next chapter".

About BearCom

Founded in 1981, BearCom is a leading provider and integrator of wireless voice, security, and data solutions across the U.S. and Canada. BearCom is the largest Motorola Solutions Channel Partner in North America, and proudly partners with industry leaders including Kenwood, LenelS2, Axis Communications, Wesco, and Milestone to provide top-tier two-way radio communications, security, access control, and surveillance solutions. With a mission to enhance connectivity, security, and efficiency, BearCom delivers cutting-edge technology solutions to a wide range of industries. BearCom is headquartered in Garland, Texas.

