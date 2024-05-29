BearCom Expands Leadership Team to Advance Growth Strategy

GARLAND, Texas, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BearCom, a premier North American integrator of voice, security & data solutions, today announced the appointments of Tom Echols as Vice President of Security Solutions and Mike Pietrunti as Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions.

These strategic additions will further BearCom's commitment to expanding capabilities across key security solution sets, particularly in video surveillance, access control, and wireless enablement. Importantly, Echols and Pietrunti each bring more than 35 years of experience successfully leading and growing large corporations.

"We are excited to welcome Tom and Mike to the BearCom family," said Les Fry, CEO of BearCom. "Their complementary skillsets will help BearCom further scale its capabilities and continue to provide our customers with mission-critical security solutions."

Echols has more than 35 years of experience within the security ecosystem, most recently serving as VP, National & Global Accounts at Stanley Security. He also held leadership roles with Honeywell, Structure Works, and Security 101.

"BearCom has long been a leader in providing world-class wireless solutions, and it is an honor to join such a customer-centric company," said Echols. "I am excited to work with Les and the rest of the BearCom team to help accelerate the company's expansion into video surveillance and physical security solutions."

Pietrunti brings extensive M&A, operational, and integration experience, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, US Channels Leader at Xerox Corporation. Pietrunti has previously held leadership roles with Kyocera and Sharp Electronics Corporation, having led the acquisitions of more than 30 companies totaling more than $450M in aggregate revenue.

"BearCom's acquisition strategy played a key role in its ability to meet the evolving needs of its customers," said Pietrunti. "Since joining the team, I had the opportunity to support BearCom on its recent acquisition of The Surveillance Shop, and look forward to pursuing additional acquisitions that will further the company's commitment to being a go-to, trusted advisor for customers across North America."

About BearCom

Founded in 1981, BearCom is Motorola's largest Channel Partner in North America, and a leading provider and integrator of wireless voice, security, and data solutions across the U.S. and Canada. BearCom is headquartered in Garland, Texas. www.bearcom.com

