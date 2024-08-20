BearCom Further Expands Leadership Team to Advance Growth Strategy

GARLAND, Texas, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BearCom, a premier North American integrator of voice, security & data solutions, today announced the promotion of Charla Crochet to Senior Vice President – Field Operations. In this role, Ms. Crochet will lead sustainable, profitable growth through the delivery of technology and service solutions across BearCom's 63 North American branches with a focus on improving safety, security, and productivity for enterprise and local customers.

Reporting directly to CEO Les Fry, Ms. Crochet will oversee BearCom Canada as well as all U.S. regional operations, including BearCom's Event and Industrial Solutions business.

"We are excited to promote Charla to BearCom's senior leadership team," said Les Fry, CEO of BearCom. "Her leadership, operational, and sales expertise, evidenced by her successful roles at the company, will help BearCom further scale its capabilities and continue to provide our customers with mission-critical security solutions."

Ms. Crochet has more than 20 years of experience in the industry, formerly serving as Vice President – South Region & Rental Solutions, where she led a team overseeing more than $100 million in revenue. Since joining BearCom in 2019, she held various positions including Vice President – Rental and Industrial Solutions and Director of Industrial Solutions. Previously, Ms. Crochet spent 15 years at BakerCorp, most recently serving as Vice President of U.S. Sales, where she led the U.S. commercial field team and helped generate more than $300 million in annual revenue.

"Over the past few years, BearCom has made significant progress in broadening its product portfolio and deepening its service capabilities," said Charla Crochet, SVP – Field Operations. "In partnership with our entire North American sales and service team, I look forward to sharing our integrated wireless solutions with even more customers across North America in my new role."

Ms. Crochet holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Texas at Austin.

About BearCom

Founded in 1981, BearCom is Motorola's largest Channel Partner in North America, and a leading provider and integrator of wireless voice, security, and data solutions across the U.S. and Canada. BearCom is headquartered in Garland, Texas. www.bearcom.com

