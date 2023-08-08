Beard Bros Pharms Brand Expands - Now Available in Massachusetts

BLACKSTONE, Mass., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beard Bros Pharms , a legacy cannabis brand founded by self-made entrepreneurs Bill and Jeff Levers, has partnered with Ideal Craft Cannabis to bring their full-spectrum Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) to Massachusetts. This is the first time Beard Bros Pharms products will be available beyond California and the beginning of a multi-state expansion plan.

Beard Bros RSO is a highly potent, affordable, and versatile product. Available in both high-THC and high-CBD formulations, it can be ingested directly or infused into edibles or topical remedies.

Beard Bros has built a reputation for delivering the highest quality product to cannabis medical patients and consumers, as well as being outspoken advocates of the cannabis plant and all the benefits that it offers.

This initial expansion marks the start of significant growth plans for Beard Bros, with talks underway for multiple Midwest and East Coast states.

"It has always been our plan to offer Beard Bros' cannabis nationally. The first step to becoming a multi-state brand (MSB) is launching our RSO product in Massachusetts via partnership with Ideal," says Bill.

Ideal Craft Cannabis is a vertically-integrated operation run from its flagship retail location in Uxbridge, MA.

"We have found a fantastic partner with Ideal," adds Jeff. "They recognize our impeccable reputation for delivering superior products to the California market beyond flower, vapes, and pre-rolls, and were keen in adding premium ingestible cannabis products to the Massachusetts market."

Ideal has future plans for additional cultivation and retail locations throughout the state, and Beard Bros will be an integral part of the journey.

"Ideal is honored to be the exclusive Beard Bros Pharms distributor and carry their products in our dispensary," says Nick Saba, CEO of Ideal Craft Cannabis. "Bill and Jeff's historic and ongoing commitment to the cannabis industry is legendary. The opportunity to partner with them and carry their RSO offerings is a great addition to our high-quality, premium products already available in Massachusetts."

Beard Bros are finalizing several additional offerings coming to the California market in 2023 and new markets in 2024 with an announcement expected soon.

You can meet the teams from Beard Bros and Ideal Craft Cannabis in Spencer, MA, on August 18-19, 2023, as they launch this exclusive collaboration at Terptown Throwdown .

