Beard Bros Pharms Calls on President Biden to Grant the Same Pardon Given to his Son to Edwin Rubis and All Federal Prisoners Locked Up for Non-Violent Cannabis Crimes

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Enough is enough," wrote President Biden in a December 1st statement announcing a "Full and Unconditional Pardon" for his son, Hunter Biden, who was convicted on felony gun charges and tax evasion in September 2024.

The decision was unprecedented and raised debate from both Democrats and Republicans questioning the legality and also the morality of the move.

In his statement this week, Biden never claims that his son was falsely accused, but says that people are "almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form."

Similarly, Edwin Rubis who is currently 27 years into a 40 year sentence for non-violent cannabis trafficking charges also does not deny that he broke the law as written in the late 1990s.

The difference is that Hunter Biden will never see a prison cell.

The POTUS referred to his son's conviction as a "miscarriage of justice". If that is the standard then it's time to grant clemency to Edwin Rubis and all Americans federally incarcerated for non-violent cannabis crimes.

