Beard Bros Pharms Calls on President Biden to Grant the Same Pardon Given to his Son to Edwin Rubis and All Federal Prisoners Locked Up for Non-Violent Cannabis Crimes

Beard Bros Media

Dec 05, 2024, 07:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Enough is enough," wrote President Biden in a December 1st statement announcing a "Full and Unconditional Pardon" for his son, Hunter Biden, who was convicted on felony gun charges and tax evasion in September 2024.

The decision was unprecedented and raised debate from both Democrats and Republicans questioning the legality and also the morality of the move.

In his statement this week, Biden never claims that his son was falsely accused, but says that people are "almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form."

Similarly, Edwin Rubis who is currently 27 years into a 40 year sentence for non-violent cannabis trafficking charges also does not deny that he broke the law as written in the late 1990s.

The difference is that Hunter Biden will never see a prison cell.

The POTUS referred to his son's conviction as a "miscarriage of justice". If that is the standard then it's time to grant clemency to Edwin Rubis and all Americans federally incarcerated for non-violent cannabis crimes.

To learn more visit https://beardbrospharms.com/media-room-2/edwin-rubis/ or contact: [email protected]

You can read the full Press Release HERE

You can donate directly to this cause HERE

About Freedom Grow
Freedom Grow is an all-volunteer non-profit 501c3 organization helping cannabis prisoners regain freedom while supporting their sacrifices through 'The Wish Program'. The Wish Program helps prisoners with commissary money, books, magazines, family outreach, and public education.

This news article contains the opinion of Bill Levers, and while subjective, the facts of the story do not intend to present false or misleading information on the convicted individual or the legal matter and facts herein.

Media Contact: Bill Levers, 562-612-6098

SOURCE Beard Bros Media

