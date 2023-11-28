Beard Bros Pharms Expand Product Offering with "RSO in a Bottle"

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beard Bros Pharms , a multi-state brand (MSB) with deep legacy cannabis experience at the intersection of the ever-evolving legal and regulated cannabis landscape, has released a line of "RSO in a Bottle" formulations. Beard Bros RSO in a Bottle are available in High-THC, High-CBD, and Nighttime (high CBN) tinctures.

Beard Bros launched pure RSO in 2013 in California's Medical market and 2018 in the CA Adult-Use market. They recognized the importance of offering various consumption methods for people looking for alternatives to smoking/vaping.

Co-founders Bill and Jeff Levers said, "It has always been our vision to provide cannabis patients and consumers the highest quality line of RSO products and make them available in multiple states. We started with pure RSO and now have added an easy to consume tincture and in the future will also launch edible and topical RSO products."

Elliot Lewis, CEO, Catalyst Cannabis Co., adds, "Catalyst has always taken pride in being at the forefront of California's cannabis industry and our partnership with Beard Bros continues to allow this to be a reality."

The products are exclusively available at Catalyst stores until January 2024.

Sandip Amin, VP Sales, Mammoth, said, "Our mission at Mammoth is to revolutionize the way brands approach marketing by pushing the boundaries of what's possible. And that is exactly what Beard Bros has accomplished with the introduction of their RSO in a Bottle."

Three new full spectrum cannabis tinctures are released:

High CBD (20:1 CBD:THC)

High THC (20:1 THC:CBD)

Nighttime (2:1 THC:CBN)

About Beard Bros Pharms

Beard Bros Pharms was founded in 2013 by Bill and Jeff Levers. They deliver the highest quality cannabis products and focus on educating medical patients and cannabis consumers alike. Their authenticity to serve others, be staunch supporters of medical patients, veterans, and all insiders in the cannabis industry is monumental. They refuse to allow their dedication to genuine compassion to be stifled by the corporatization of the cannabis movement.

About Mammoth

Mammoth Distribution is one of the largest and most established cannabis companies in California. The company's extensive distribution network serves over 600 retail partners with industry-leading delivery speeds, maximum efficiency, and consistency. For more information, visit https://www.mammoth.org .

Contact: media@beardbrospharms.com

