Beard Club Welcomes MLB Star Justin Turner as Equity Partner, Adding World Series Champ to 'The Best Beards in the Game'

WESTWOOD, N.J., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beard Club, the foremost authority in men's grooming, is thrilled to announce the addition of Major League Baseball star Justin Turner as the brand's newest equity partner.

As an equity partner, the two-time All-Star and World Series champion will serve as an ambassador for Beard Club and participate in marketing initiatives, helping to further increase the brand's affinity among sports fans — one of its fastest-growing segments. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Turner's iconic beard and dedication to grooming excellence further solidify Beard Club's reputation for curating "The Best Beards in the Game," as the brand continues to redefine men's grooming standards.

Turner, renowned for his hustle on the baseball diamond and his signature red beard, epitomizes individuality and self-expression — values also championed by Beard Club. His commitment to his iconic beard as an integral part of his identity aligns seamlessly with Beard Club's mission to empower men to embrace their unique styles and confidence through grooming.

"As someone who takes pride in my beard, grooming has always been a significant aspect of my routine," said Justin Turner. "I am thrilled to partner with Beard Club, a brand that shares my commitment to quality and innovation."

Turner, who wasn't allowed to have a beard as a minor leaguer with the Reds, Orioles, and Mets, started growing his legendarily full facial hair after getting called up for his rookie year in the major leagues. A fan favorite with the Mets, Turner later joined the Dodgers and became a folk hero for his play — and his beard — as a member of the 2020 world championship team, and signed with the Blue Jays during the most recent offseason.

"Once I didn't have to abide by that rule in the minors, I was like, 'Thank God, I don't have to shave anymore,'" Turner said. "Once I ended up with the Dodgers and started letting it go, it became a brand for me. It became part of me, and now being a part of Beard Club and having everything I need to keep me looking as good as I possibly can, it's a no-brainer."

Beard Club's extensive product line features diverse grooming essentials crafted with natural ingredients to nourish, strengthen, and style beards of all lengths and textures. From premium beard oils and balms to invigorating beard washes and precision grooming tools, Beard Club offers everything the modern man needs to maintain a well-groomed and confident appearance.

"We are excited to welcome JT to the Beard Club family," said Jason Kimball, Head of Brand at Beard Club. "Justin's dedication to excellence, both on and off the field, makes him an ideal partner for our brand. His addition as an equity partner further reinforces our commitment to celebrating 'The Best Beards in the Game' and inspiring men everywhere to Craft with Confidence."

As Beard Club continues to expand its presence and influence in the grooming industry, adding Justin Turner to the brand underscores its commitment to collaborating with individuals who embody its values and resonate with its diverse audience.

Beard Club recently launched a strategic partnership with Target, adding its products to shelves across the United States. Its family of brand partners includes NBA superstar James Harden and recording artist Kid Cudi — with more to be announced in the coming months.

For more information about Beard Club and its range of grooming essentials, visit beardclub.com.

