Beard Group Releases Agenda for 2021 Class Action Money & Ethics Conference

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beard Group, Inc., finalized the agenda and faculty for the 5th Annual Class Action Money & Ethics Conference, a virtual event, scheduled for June 29 and 30, 2021.

This year's agenda centers on emerging areas of class action issues and proceedings, and includes an interactive session led by Mediator Bonnie Castrey entitled Education During the COVID-19 Pandemic and Beyond – Impact on Schools, Students, Parents, Teachers, and Staff.

Continuing in their roles as conference co-chairs and sponsors are Robin Cantor, Managing Director, BRG and Christopher Ritchie, Executive Managing Director, Huntington Bank. "I was a speaker at the inaugural event and have witnessed how the class action focus of the conference engages new and expanded audiences every year. This year's agenda builds on that success by continuing the informative balance in perspectives on the pivotal areas of current class action litigation," said Cantor.

Leading the first panel on day one will be noted law professor John Rabiej. Professor Rabiej is partnering with the James F. Humphreys Complex Litigation Center at George Washington University Law School to promote diversity and inclusion in the bar. "Professor Rabiej is noted for his work with law firms and judges across the country to develop Federal Diversity & Inclusion Guidelines for lawyers in leadership positions for class actions," said Ritchie. "The guidelines encourage federal judges to recognize that diversity enhances the quality of the decision-making process and results, and encourages the judiciary to consider race, color, gender, sexual orientation, disability, or other underrepresented categories when appointing counsel in leadership roles. Professor Rabiej's work is important, and our attendees will benefit greatly from his insight."

The conference agenda includes an international offering, "Class Actions in the UK" and a session exploring the evolving regulatory landscape of consumer data, entitled "Drilling in the Data Oil Fields: What's New and Trending in Data Privacy Class Actions."

Visit http://www.ClassActionConference.com/ for the complete agenda, speaker bios, session descriptions, and to register for the virtual event. A limited number of sponsorships are available; contact Bernard Toliver at [email protected] about sponsorship opportunities.

About Beard Group, Inc.

Beard Group, Inc., is a law and business publisher founded in 1986. The world's largest law firms, financial professionals, risk managers and business consultants subscribe to Class Action Reporter and other specialized newsletter titles.

SOURCE Beard Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bankrupt.com

