Beard Guyz Sees Continued Growth, Expands Professional Sports Partnerships And Launches Innovative Product Offerings To Meet Men's Grooming Needs

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beard Guyz , a leader in premium beard care products, continues to elevate their presence within the men's grooming category as they celebrate new collaborations in the professional sports sector and expand offerings at major retailers with the launch of two new product innovations.

Beard Guyz is committed to celebrating bearded fans and equipping men with effective products that maintain groomed facial hair. Fostering strategic partnerships with sports organizations and leading retailers underscores the brand's dedication to making its highest-quality, proprietary blends accessible to all communities and bearded fans.

Building on the success of last year's initiatives with established and emerging professional sports leagues including American Cornhole League (ACL) , Major League Rugby (MLR) , and NASCAR Xfinity Race , Beard Guyz proudly returns as the male grooming sponsor to foster brand affinity and sportsmanship with the following collaborations:

American Corn Hole League (ACL): Beard Guyz continues as the male grooming sponsor for the second year, building upon the successful relationship established in 2023

Major League Rugby (MLR): The proud sponsor of the fastest-growing sport in America, Beard Guyz showcases its signature grooming products and expertise while celebrating the legendary status of MLR beards from players to fans, recognizing the best beards in the crowds and exciting bearded fans nationwide

NASCAR Xfinity Race: Deepening its ties with NASCAR and its passionate fan base, Beard Guyz serves as the sponsored grooming care brand in 2024; Renowned NASCAR driver Kyle Weatherman will represent Beard Guyz at the second annual Chicago street race on July 6

Beard Guyz, owned by Universal Beauty Products, triumphs as a leading men's grooming brand with high-quality yet accessible products that all beard enthusiasts can indulge in. Priced under $15, the brand's latest product innovations including the No Flakes Rinse Free Foam and Matte Styling Clay , which is now available at Walmart locations nationwide:

No Flakes Rinse Free Foam: Designed to reduce beard flaking, ensuring a clean and well-groomed look for all beard enthusiasts

Matte Styling Clay: This lightweight, easy-to-style, clay offers long-lasting hold for up to 8 hours, with a non-greasy matte finish, providing the perfect solution for those seeking to put their best style forward for beard and hair

"We are thrilled to announce these exciting developments in sponsorships and innovation as Beard Guyz continues to expand. Positioning our products nationwide at Walmart reflects our commitment to serving the needs of bearded individuals everywhere, whether they're racing fans, athletes, or everyday enthusiasts," said Ignacio Sola, Director at Universal Beauty Products.

For more information on Beard Guyz, please visit BeardGuyz.com or follow @beardguyz on social media.

ABOUT BEARD GUYZ :

Beard Guyz creates efficacious products to help style, maintain and nourish beards of all sizes. Rooted in the mission to help people care for and commit to their facial hair, Beard Guyz products are formulated to be easy-to-use and affordable. Using the highest quality ingredients, the products are designed to nourish and support a healthy, happy beard. For more information on Beard Guyz, please visit www.beardguyz.com .

ABOUT UNIVERSAL BEAUTY PRODUCTS, INC. :

Since 1995 Universal Beauty Products, Inc. has been creating the highest quality personal care products for all hair types and textures for men and women in both the USA and international markets. Today, UBP has evolved and grown to 100+ employees. It is housed in a 200,000+ square foot facility with spacious offices, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, and a wide array of technological tools. UBP is the leading manufacturer of Van der Hagen, Beard Guyz, Jamaican Mango and Lime, Via Naturals, and Salon Pro among many others. For more information on Universal Beauty Products, please visit www.universalbeauty.com.

