Beard Papa's Celebrates National Cream Puff Day with Triple Puff Points for Loyalty Program Members

News provided by

Beard Papa's

27 Dec, 2023, 17:22 ET

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beard Papa's, the iconic purveyor of Japanese cream puffs since 1999, is turning National Cream Puff Day on January 2nd, 2024, into a triple delight for its loyal customers. On this special day, Beard Papa's will be offering Triple Puff Points for all members of its loyalty program.

Triple Loyalty Points will be awarded for any purchase made either on the web or through the app. Whether you choose to pick up your order at a local Beard Papa's location or have it delivered by our trusted partner, Doordash, your loyalty will be rewarded threefold.

New Members Get a Sweet Welcome Deal on National Cream Puff Day

For those joining Beard Papa's family on this festive occasion, there's an extra treat. New members can enjoy a delightful 10% off their first order by simply downloading the app at beardpapas.com/bp-app-download and using the code WELCOME during their initial purchase.

Indulge and Earn for Free Cream Puffs

Signing up for Beard Papa's Loyalty Program is not only free but also a pathway to more cream puff fun. Points earned can be redeemed for free cream puffs in the future, and the best part is, they are valid at any of our 42 stores nationwide. The menu does, however, extend beyond just puff pastries with offerings such as cheesecake, chocolate fondant, savory pastries, and an exclusive blended drinks menu.

Mark Nathan, Marketing Director at Beard Papa's, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Our fans love National Cream Puff Day to gain points but also as an excuse to eat more of our delicious cream puffs!"

Don't miss this opportunity to celebrate National Cream Puff Day with Beard Papa's. Indulge in the irresistible sweetness of our iconic cream puffs, earn Triple Puff Points, and make your January 2nd extra special.

Who is Beard Papa?
Beard Papa's started in Osaka, Japan in 1999 by baker Yuji Hirota. His fluffy white beard was so renowned by locals that he became known as "Beard Papa" to all of his regular customers. Beard Papa's now has 450 plus stores worldwide. Home of the World's Best Cream Puff and made from premium ingredients baked fresh daily on-site.

To learn more, visit www.beardpapas.com, contact [email protected] ,or on social media @beardpapas

Company: Beard Papa's

Contact Name: Mark Nathan

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Beard Papa's

Also from this source

Beard Papa's Named One of the Best Dessert Chains in America

Beard Papa's Named One of the Best Dessert Chains in America

Beard Papa's, the purveyor of Japanese cream puffs, proudly announces its recent accolades, solidifying its position as a leader in the dessert and...
World-Famous Cream Puff Chain Opens Second Location in Las Vegas

World-Famous Cream Puff Chain Opens Second Location in Las Vegas

The world-famous fresh and natural cream puffs chain, Beard Papa's, is opening a second location in Las Vegas, Nevada. With its Japanese origins and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.