Beard Papa's in San Mateo, CA Celebrates San Mateo Beard Papa's Day on October 14th

News provided by

Beard Papa's

03 Oct, 2023, 10:30 ET

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beard Papa's, the beloved cream puff destination, is thrilled to announce the refresh of its San Mateo store on Saturday October 14th, 2023 at 365 2nd Ave, San Mateo, California at 12 Noon.

The event called San Mateo Beard Papa's Day is filled with free prizes, free drinks, cream puffs galore, and the exciting launch of their new Milk Tea and Bubble Tea drink line.

Free Prizes and Cream Puffs Galore!

To celebrate the relaunch, Beard Papa's is offering free prizes to the first 100 customers in line on event day. Known for their delightful, fluffy choux pastry shells filled with velvety real custard cream filling, Beard Papa's cream puffs are popular treat that has captivated the taste buds of the community for years.

Introducing Beard Papa's San Mateo Newest Temptations: Milk Tea and Bubble Tea

In addition to the cream puff festivities, Beard Papa's San Mateo will unveil a new line of Milk Tea and Bubble Tea drinks, inviting customers to savor the perfect fusion of rich teas and creamy textures. As a special treat, every customer on the event day will receive a complimentary drink of their choice with any purchase.

Mark Nathan, Marketing Director, commented, "We're excited to bring our Japanese desserts and flavors to our San Mateo community. Our Milk Tea and Bubble Tea drinks perfectly complement what we call the World's Best Cream Puff, enhancing the Beard Papa's experience."

A Commitment to Community and Unique Flavors

Dennis, the new owner, expressed his enthusiasm for the relaunch, stating, "We have always been avid fans of Beard Papa's cream puffs, and we are committed to continuing the legacy of serving our community with unique and varied flavors that have made Beard Papa's a household name in San Mateo."

Since 1999, Beard Papa's worldwide is known for serving Japanese cream puffs that are simply irresistible, with a crunchy pastry crisp outer shell and a creamy, flavorful fillings. Customers can pick from classic vanilla to decadent chocolate, ube, and matcha flavors.

For more information about Beard Papa's San Mateo and updates on the event, please visit  beardpapas.com/san-mateo-bpday To learn more, visit www.beardpapas.com or on social media @beardpapas.

Company:  Beard Papa's
Contact Name:  Mark Nathan
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Beard Papa's

Also from this source

World-Famous Cream Puff Chain, With Cult Following is Opening in Castro Valley, CA

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.