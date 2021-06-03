Bearing isolators market to grow by USD 216.14 Million: COVID-19 Focused Report|Evolving Opportunities with ABB Ltd. and Aesseal Plc|Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Bearing Isolators Market Analysis Report by End-user (Oil and gas, chemical processing and manufacturing, Mining and metal processing, paper and pulp, and Food and beverage), Material (Non-metallic bearing isolators and Metallic bearing isolators), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.

More Details: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/bearing-isolators-market-industry-analysis

The bearing isolators market is driven by the benefits of bearing isolators. In addition, the rising industrialization in APAC is anticipated to boost the growth of the Bearing Isolators Market.

Bearing isolators are highly adopted among various end-user industries such as oil and gas and chemical processing and manufacturing. The major benefits of bearing isolators are: the materials used in bearing isolators are chemical resistant and offer a low coefficient of friction, the bearing isolators help in sealing leaks completely, and the bearing isolators seal in all types of bearing lubricators, including splash, flooded, forced, and oil mist. Bearing isolators are highly effective in gearbox applications. Therefore, multiple benefits of bearing isolators are increasing their demand across various end-user industries, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the global bearing isolators market.

Major Five Bearing Isolators Companies:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. offers a DODGE Sleevoil bearing isolator.

Aesseal Plc

Aesseal Plc offers a range of bearing protection devices such as LabTecta and MagTecta, suitable for most applications.

Beacon Gasket & Seals Co.

Beacon Gasket & Seals Co. offers ISO-GARD Teflon bearing isolators.

Ebara Corp.

Ebara Corp. offers Elliott Bearing Isolators, that provide steam turbines with the bearing protection they need to improve equipment reliability.

EnPro Industries Inc.

EnPro Industries Inc. offers KLOZURE Bearing Isolators for pumps, motors, and gearboxes, under its subsidiary Garlock Sealing Technologies.

Bearing Isolators Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

Oil and gas - size and forecast 2020-2025

Chemical processing and manufacturing - size and forecast 2020-2025

Mining and metal processing - size and forecast 2020-2025

Paper and pulp - size and forecast 2020-2025

Food and beverage - size and forecast 2020-2025

Bearing Isolators Market Material Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

Non-metallic bearing isolators - size and forecast 2020-2025

Metallic bearing isolators - size and forecast 2020-2025

Bearing Isolators Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Techanavio's analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption

