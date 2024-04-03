Bearings Market size is set to grow by USD 18.79 bn from 2024-2028, strong demand for high-quality bearings boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bearings market size is estimated to grow by USD 18.79 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 4.06% during the forecast period. The bearing market encompasses various types, including radial, roller, spherical roller, thrust, and smart bearings. Manufacturers focus on regulatory compliance, quality standards, and technological advancements. Probiotics, a niche offering in the health sector, improve digestive health and prevent harmful bacteria growth. This benefits bearings by enhancing product designs, lowering pH levels, and increasing Lactobacilli count. Clinical studies link probiotics to cancer risk reduction and improved service life. Restraints include pollution, supply chain disruptions, and regulatory requirements. Strategic collaborations and predictive maintenance services mitigate these challenges. Bearings are integral to industries like vehicle production, wind turbines, and small single-aisle aircraft. Oil imports and mechanical components are essential inputs. Precision and micro bearings, sensor bearings, and sensor units are technological innovations.

Global Bearings Market 2024-2028

Bearings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.06% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 18.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.42 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Key companies profiled AB SKF, ASAHI SEIKO Co. Ltd., C and U Group, Calnetix Technologies LLC, HKT BEARINGS Ltd., Italcuscinetti S.p.A., JTEKT Corp., Luoyang JCB Bearing Technology Co. Ltd., LYC Bearing Corp., MinebeaMitsumi Inc., NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp., NBI Bearings Europe SA, NSK Ltd., NTN Corp., RBC Bearings Inc., Regal Rexnord Corp., Schaeffler AG, SRIJI GOPALJI INDUSTRIES PVT LTD., THB Bearings Co. Ltd., The Timken Co., and Wafangdian Guangyang Bearing Group Co. Ltd.

Segment Overview

This bearings market report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (Anti-friction bearings, Magnetic bearings, Other bearings) End-user (Automotive industry, Heavy industry, ARS industry, Others) Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by Product

The Bearings Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing use of anti-friction bearings in manufacturing processes and mechanical components across various industries. Materials and technological advancements play a crucial role in the production of these bearings, including plain bearings, roller bearings, radial bearings, thrust bearings, spherical roller bearings, and micro bearings. Niche offerings such as sensor bearings and smart bearings are gaining popularity for their efficiency and predictive maintenance capabilities. However, the market faces restraints such as regulatory requirements, regulatory compliance, and supply chain disruptions. The demand for bearings is driven by industries like automotive, aerospace, railways, wind generation, and defense, with wind power capacity expansion being a significant contributor. Applications include gearboxes, generators, yaw and pitch systems, and various types of bearings for wind turbines. Strategic collaborations and technological advancements are shaping the market, with a focus on improving product designs, quality standards, and service life. The integration of sensor units and predictive maintenance services is essential for ensuring optimal performance and reducing downtime. The market also caters to specific industries and applications, such as small single-aisle aircraft, where high precision and performance are required. Despite these opportunities, challenges like pollution, oil imports, and regulatory requirements continue to impact the market.

Geography Overview

The bearings market in APAC, driven by emerging economies like China and India, is experiencing significant growth. Factors contributing to this expansion include the increasing demand for bearings in automotive, aerospace, electronic, electrical, and farming industries. E-mobility, energy efficiency, and the rise of industrial robots are key trends. High-performance bearings, integrated bearings, and intelligent features are in focus, with lightweight materials and steel alloys used in their production. Regulatory compliance and quality standards are essential considerations. Restraints include supply chain disruptions and regulatory requirements. Technological advancements, such as predictive maintenance services and smart bearings, are enhancing product designs and extending service life. Niche offerings include sensor bearings and micro bearings. Applications span from household appliances and industrial machinery to helicopters, small single-aisle aircraft, and healthcare infrastructure. Strategic collaborations and the adoption of precision bearings, radial bearings, roller bearings, and thrust bearings are shaping the market landscape. Despite challenges like pollution and maintenance requirements, the market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, fueled by the manufacturing processes and the increasing production of vehicles.

The bearings market experiences intense competition, with frequent launches of innovative probiotic products from brands like Nestle, Danone, and Dr. Willmar Schwabe . Regulatory requirements and supply chain disruptions pose challenges. Technological advancements, such as smart and spherical roller bearings, drive growth in sectors like aerospace, automotive, and appliances. Strategic collaborations and digital transformation further boost market expansion. Key applications include automation, automotive industry, and e-commerce.

. Regulatory requirements and supply chain disruptions pose challenges. Technological advancements, such as smart and spherical roller bearings, drive growth in sectors like aerospace, automotive, and appliances. Strategic collaborations and digital transformation further boost market expansion. Key applications include automation, automotive industry, and e-commerce. The bearings market encompasses various sectors, including aerospace, automotive, and industrial machinery. Premium pricing is a challenge in probiotic yogurt production due to patents, natural ingredients, and multiple strains. In emerging economies, increasing prices would hinder growth. Key trends include digital transformation, e-commerce, and energy efficiency. Other areas of focus are condition monitoring technologies, predictive maintenance, and lightweight materials. Regulatory compliance and quality standards are crucial considerations.

Research Analysis

The Bearings Market encompasses a wide range of applications, including automobile parts, farm equipment, household appliances, and industrial machinery. Maintenance requirements for bearings are crucial to ensure efficiency and extend service life. Advanced product designs incorporate mechanical components such as rolling elements, found in high-performance bearings like radial and thrust bearings. Infrastructure growth in sectors like wind turbines, aerospace, and industrial robots drives the demand for bearings. Lightweight steel alloys and ceramics are commonly used materials in bearing production. Digital transformation and predictive maintenance are also significant trends in the bearings market, particularly in the context of electric vehicles (EVs).

Market Research Overview

The Bearings Market encompasses a variety of products, including those labeled as Aptamics, Ceramics, Components, Digitals, Efficiencies, Farms, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Niche, Pollutions, Precis, Regulators, Rollers, and Sensors. These bearings serve diverse functions, such as reducing friction, transmitting power, and maintaining alignment. Applications span across industries like automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, and healthcare. Applying advanced technologies like nanotechnology and MEMS, bearings are becoming more efficient, durable, and precise. Predictive maintenance and condition monitoring are also gaining traction to ensure optimal performance and longevity.

