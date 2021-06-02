Bearings market to grow by USD 11.02 billion through 2025|Impacts of Drivers and Challenges | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Bearings Market Analysis Report by Product (Anti-friction bearings, Magnetic bearings, and Other bearings), End-user (Automotive industry, Heavy industry, ARS industry, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.

The bearings market is driven by the strong demand for high-quality bearings. In addition, the growing adoption of automation in the manufacturing process is anticipated to boost the growth of the Bearings Market.

The high-quality bearings employed in industrial goods and household appliances reduces friction, ensures more efficient, less energy-intensive, and more environment-friendly operations. The machine with less friction lasts longer and reduces the breakdown time, which further results in high productivity. Adopting advanced bearings helps most of the vendors to control the manufacturing cost by reducing the frictional losses significantly. In addition, OEMs are more concerned about increased safety requirements through low fuel consumption and emissions, which will further drive the demand for highly reliable customized bearings during the forecast period.

Major Five Bearings Companies:

ASAHI SEIKO Co. Ltd.

ASAHI SEIKO Co. Ltd. offers different types of bearings including ball bearings, aluminum housed bearings, eco series stainless silver bearings, thermoplastic housed bearings, high-temperature non-regreasable bearings, rolling bearings, high-temperature submersible bearings, and triple-sealed ball bearings.

C&U Group

C&U Group offers different types of bearings including ball bearings, roller bearings, constant velocity joints, ISB, WPB, slewing bearings, and wheel hub bearings.

JTEKT Corp.

JTEKT Corp. offers different types of bearings including ball bearings and roller bearings by the brand name of Koyo.

LYC Bearing Corp.

LYC Bearing Corp. offers different type of bearings including ball bearings, roller bearings, railway bearings, hub bearings, slewing bearings, spherical plain bearings, one-way bearings, pillow blocks bearing, thin section bearings, and clutch bearings.

NSK Ltd.

NSK Ltd. offers different types of bearings including rolling bearings, super-precision bearings, ball bearings, and auto aftermarket bearings.

Bearings Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Anti-friction bearings - size and forecast 2020-2025

Magnetic bearings - size and forecast 2020-2025

Other bearings - size and forecast 2020-2025

Bearings Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Automotive industry - size and forecast 2020-2025

Heavy industry - size and forecast 2020-2025

ARS industry - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Bearings Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Know more about Techanavio's analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption

