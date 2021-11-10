Bearn Announces Completion of Integration of Advanced Human Imaging Technology Platform in Preparation for Application Launch

Bearn's unique app rewards users for health and wellness activities including fitness, nutrition, weight management, sleep, stress management and more. The new scanning integration will allow deeper insights into the user's health allowing the company to play a more comprehensive role in the user's health outcomes. Bearn will now integrate the application with the rewards marketplace which extends capabilities to include 4,500+ retailers offering rewards that users can purchase through their health and wellness rewards. With AHI's scanning software in place, users can assess their heart rate, metabolic risk, blood pressure, and respiratory rate, along with dimension, composition and more.

With the conclusion of the integration, Bearn will now integrate the new platform with four of its partners: Accuro Fit, expected in late November or early December 2021; the Benefits app, expected in December 2021 or January 2022; Perk Plans, expected in January 2022; and RxSpark, expected in January 2022.

Bearn approaches health and better long-term outcomes by allowing our consumers to earn cash for active calories burned. Bearn is creating the first ever health credit score for consumers. This is a unique, proprietary Health Credit Score, similar to a financial FICO score that will aggregate multiple sources of verified health information in one place, enabling users to assess their "individual" health status and identify areas to focus on for their own unique specific improvements.

"The need for gamification in health and lifestyle changes is needed to not only retain users but more importantly to keep them engaged in their health. With the new integration we will not only assist our users with understanding their health, but we will also give them guidance in their day-to-day nutrition, training, and behavioural adjustments. All while they receive cash rewards for their efforts and outcomes," said Aaron Drew CEO of Bearn.

Bearn is an exciting and new multi-sided health platform that has a unique experience for consumers, advertisers, and corporations. It allows users to earn cash for exercising while interfacing with global health and fitness brands all while building a health profile.

Bearn is a SaaS technology company that has developed a patent pending platform that engages employers, healthcare payers, and other health and wellness stakeholders.

The Bearn platform offers a highly unique, customizable, and scalable business solution leveraging the internet of medical things & wearables. The platform is tailored as a B2B solution for organizations that wish to drive engagement and retention in healthcare related programs such as activities that promote health, wellness, fitness lifestyles, and chronic disease management.

The Bearn solution combines technology, validated data, science, and people, all aligned to improve the probability that targeted behavioural changes occur in terms of overall health and wellness. Bearn is one of the first to move away from a "one size fits all" approach to wrap around the individual member. We provide this value and capability under the umbrella of a unique business model that allows you to earn for your efforts and further gamifies the experience with exciting technologies such as 3D body scanning abilities, contests, and challenges.

