Bearpac Medical Announces Exclusive UK Distribution Agreement with APR Medtech Ltd for the Passio™ Pump Drainage System

MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bearpac Medical, LLC is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with APR Medtech Ltd (Thame, Oxon, UK) to sell the Passio Pump Drainage System, indicated for the intermittent drainage of recurrent and symptomatic pleural effusions and malignant ascites.

Passio Pump Drainage System

The Passio Pump Drainage System consists of the Passio Catheter, a Handheld Control Unit (pump) and a Disposable Collection Kit, which includes a redressing kit, for drainage of recurrent and symptomatic pleural effusions and malignant ascites. The Passio pump is attached to an implanted Passio catheter using the disposable collection kit and is activated to begin the evacuation of fluid into the collection bag. The Passio catheter is exclusively designed for use with the Passio collection system. Passio provides flow control throughout the therapy at lower vacuum pressures than competitive devices on the market today.

"This agreement with APR Medtech presents a significant market opportunity for our Passio Pump Drainage System, now with an expanded CE certification to include both pleural and peritoneal indications" said Jay Zimmerman, President of Bearpac Medical.

"The Passio Pump Drainage System is an innovative, next generation product and we are delighted to be partnering with Bearpac Medical to bring this technology to the NHS and UK private healthcare sector " said Michael Pichel, Technical Director of APR Medtech Ltd.

About Bearpac Medical, LLC

Bearpac Medical is a privately held medical technology company headquartered in New Hampshire, focused on the development of novel thoracic drainage products to improve the lives of patients experiencing pleural effusions and malignant ascites. For more information, please visit www.bearpac.com.

