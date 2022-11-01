Bearpac Medical Awarded Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology Accessories Agreement with Premier, Inc.

MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bearpac Medical, LLC has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology Accessories with Premier, Inc. Effective today, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the Passio™ Pump Drainage System.

Passio Pump Drainage System

"Bearpac is honored to be awarded this contract with Premier, Inc.," said Jay Zimmerman, President of Bearpac Medical. "We look forward to working with Premier to offer their members the next generation of pleural drainage therapy. Passio was designed to be intuitive, providing patients with the confidence to control their therapy in the comfort of their own homes. We have seen patients quickly embracing our convenient digital platform which differentiates Passio from all other products on the market."

Bearpac has developed a digital handheld control unit with a pump system that evacuates patient fluid into a collection bag using between -45 and -70 cm H 2 O of vacuum pressure, an exponentially lower vacuum level when compared to the competition. Passio's convenient digital platform was designed to be simple and easy to use, providing malignant pleural effusion (MPE) patients and caregivers with the confidence to control their therapy in the comfort of their own homes.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 250,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

Bearpac Medical is a privately held medical technology company headquartered in New Hampshire, focused on the development of novel thoracic drainage products to improve the lives of patients experiencing pleural effusions and malignant ascites. For more information, please visit www.bearpac.com.

