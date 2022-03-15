Bearpac Medical Receives Innovative Technology Contract from Vizient For the Passio Pump Drainage System

Contract awarded for products that bring improvement to health care industry

MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bearpac Medical, LLC announced that its Passio Pump Drainage System has received an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient, Inc. the nation's largest member-driven health care performance improvement company. The contract was awarded based on the recommendation of the Passio Pump Drainage System by hospital experts who serve on one of Vizient's member-led councils, and it signifies to Vizient members unique qualities that potentially bring improvement to the health care industry.

The Passio Pump Drainage System

Innovative Technology contracts are recommended after review and interaction with products submitted through Vizient's Innovative Technology Program. Vizient member-led councils identify technologies that have the potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, health care worker safety or improve business operations of health care organizations.

Bearpac has developed a digital handheld control unit with a pump system that evacuates patient fluid into a collection bag using between -45 and -70 cm H 2 O of vacuum pressure, an exponentially lower vacuum level when compared to the competition. Passio's convenient digital platform was designed to be intuitive, providing malignant pleural effusion (MPE) patients and caregivers with the confidence to control their therapy in the comfort of their own homes.

"Bearpac is excited and honored to be recognized by Vizient for the innovation that Passio brings to the MPE drainage space which has not evolved in over 20 years," said Jay Zimmerman, President of Bearpac Medical. "We look forward to working with Vizient to offer their members the next generation of pleural drainage therapy."

"Our member councils reviewed and determined the Passio Pump Drainage System should be recognized with an Innovative Technology contract based on its potential to make an incremental difference in health care," said Kelly Flaharty, director of contract process. "Congratulations to Bearpac on receiving this contract status."

Vizient represents a diverse membership base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers and represents more than $110 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with member-led councils and task forces to evaluate products for their potential to bring real innovation to health care. Vizient may award a contract to products deemed worthy of the Innovative Technology designation outside of the competitive bid cycle.

About Bearpac Medical, LLC

Bearpac Medical is a privately held medical technology company headquartered in New Hampshire, focused on the development of novel thoracic drainage products to improve the lives of patients experiencing pleural effusions. For more information, please visit www.bearpac.com.

Contact:

Kelly MacMillan

603-785-0232

[email protected]

SOURCE Bearpac Medical, LLC