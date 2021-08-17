Bearpac Medical Selected to Exhibit the Passio Pump Drainage System at Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange

MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bearpac Medical, LLC has been selected to exhibit the Passio Pump Drainage System for the drainage of recurrent and symptomatic pleural effusions at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange. Vizient, Inc, the nation's largest member-driven health care performance improvement company, will hold the Exchange virtually Sept. 21-23.

The Passio Pump Drainage System and Passio Catheter

The annual Innovative Technology Exchange offers selected suppliers the unique opportunity to demonstrate their technologies to supply chain and clinical leaders from Vizient's member hospitals and subject matter experts who serve on their supply councils. Each technology will showcase how it improves clinical outcomes, enhances safety or drives incremental improvements to health care delivery or business models.

Bearpac Medical has entered the market for malignant pleural effusion drainage, which has not evolved in 20+ years. The Passio Pump Drainage System incorporates technology in order to provide control over the patient's drainage therapy. Bearpac has developed a digital handheld control unit with a pump system that evacuates patient fluid into a collection bag using between -45 and -70 cm H 2 O of vacuum pressure, an exponentially lower vacuum level when compared to the competition. The Passio system offers superior clinical and technological benefits over the outmoded products currently on the market.

"Passio was designed to be intuitive, providing MPE patients with the confidence to control their therapy in the comfort of their own homes. We have seen patients quickly embracing our convenient digital platform which differentiates Passio from all other products on the market," said Jay Zimmerman, President of Bearpac Medical.

"As a startup, we are honored to be included among the select group of suppliers invited to the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange to showcase the Passio Pump Drainage System and are very excited to demonstrate our novel device to the Vizient member hospitals. Bearpac's goal is to improve patient care for those affected by malignant pleural effusions."

"Suppliers come to the Exchange hoping to be awarded an Innovative Technology contract, which signals health care providers of their product's unique qualities," said Debbie Archer, procurement compliance director, Vizient. "We are pleased to include this technology in the group selected to participate."

The annual Innovative Technology Exchange is part of Vizient's Innovative Technology Program that includes product review of supplier-submitted technologies by member-led councils and task forces. Since 2003, Vizient has received over 2,800 technology submissions as part of its Innovative Technology Program.

About Bearpac Medical, LLC

Bearpac Medical is a privately held medical technology company headquartered in New Hampshire, focused on the development of novel thoracic drainage products to improve the lives of patients experiencing pleural effusions. For more information, please visit www.bearpac.com.

