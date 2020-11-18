BEARPAW Announces Annual Boot For Boot Program in Partnership With Ticket to Dream Foundation

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BEARPAW, a global leader in fashion and casual footwear, is proud to hold their annual Boot For Boot Program in partnership with the Ticket to Dream Foundation, a non-profit who is dedicated to providing hope and opportunity to foster children nationwide.

The Boot For Boot Program commences November 27th through December 11th. For every boot purchase made by customers on BEARPAW.com , BEARPAW will match and donate a boot to a foster child in need.

"Giving back is essential to our ongoing efforts to help the youth in our communities. Partnering with the Ticket to Dream Foundation allows BEARPAW to provide quality, stylish and comfortable footwear that will help children in need to feel confident and great," says BEARPAW CEO, Tom Romeo.

"Over the last 5 years BEARPAW has provided over $1 million in cozy boots for foster youth, thanks to the Boot For Boot Program. The kids absolutely love their BEARPAW'S. Beyond the ability to keep their feet warm this winter, these boots build self-esteem for a child who has never owned a new pair of shoes. We can't thank the BEARPAW team and customers enough for helping provide comfort and warmth to foster kids," says Ticket to Dream Executive Director, Gina Davis.

Hope starts with having basic essential items such as shoes that fit, to help boost morale while keeping feet safe and dry. New shoes allow each foster child to run faster, jump higher and walk with confidence. Last year, BEARPAW donated 6,000 pairs to foster kids nationwide.

For inquiries regarding being a sponsor or contributing with an in-kind donation, additional information can be found on https://www.tickettodream.org.

ABOUT BEARPAW:

Tom Romeo founded the BEARPAW brand in 2001 with the intention of redefining casual footwear by creating comfortable, stylish and fashion forward footwear. BEARPAW has carved out a niche area by providing customers with comfort and sensibility to set itself apart. From slippers to boots to casual footwear, only the finest materials are used to produce BEARPAW Footwear. By using the highest standards of craftsmanship BEARPAW can deliver the most stylish footwear while ensuring complete comfort. BEARPAW is available throughout the US and in 45 countries across the globe. www.bearpaw.com

ABOUT THE TICKET TO DREAM FOUNDATION:

The Ticket to Dream Foundation is a non-profit dedicated to providing hope and opportunity to foster children across the nation, so they can just be kids. Joining forces with local companies, communities and non-profits they work to ensure foster children have essentials like school supplies, properly fitting clothing and shoes and holiday gifts. The fund vital support services and enriching life experiences that allow foster children to heal and grow into their full potential. www.tickettodream.org

