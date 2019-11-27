BEARPAW Appoints New Vice President Of Sales For North America

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BEARPAW, a global leader in fashion footwear for men, women and children, announced the appointment of Marty Meade as Vice President of Sales for North America effective November 25, 2019. For his new role, Meade will spearhead sales initiatives for BEARPAW, overseeing 20 sales representatives in the United States and three groups of representatives in Canada.

"With Marty's vast experience and key relationships in the sales sector, we look forward to him playing a pivotal role in expanding BEARPAW into new markets and increasing sales for the brand across all categories," said Tom Romeo, BEARPAW Founder.

Meade joins BEARPAW from Eastman Footwear Group, Inc., where he was Vice President of Sales and Brand Manager for Hi-Tec and Magnum Brands. His past work experience includes senior roles at People Footwear, Dr. Martens AirWair and Nike.

"BEARPAW is a brand that has a strong foundation in the marketplace and I look forward to working with my new team to create a larger footprint and to continue driving the business forward," says Marty Meade, Vice President of Sales for North America.

In addition to Meade's appointment, Steve Von Ruden, accomplished Footwear Sales Executive in both fashion and outdoor segments, has joined the BEARPAW team as Western Regional Sales Manager. Von Ruden has previously held senior positions at Fenix Outdoor Imports, Li & Fung, and Keen Footwear.

ABOUT BEARPAW:

Tom Romeo founded the BEARPAW brand in 2001 with the intention of redefining casual footwear by creating comfortable, stylish and fashion forward footwear. BEARPAW has carved out a niche area by providing customers with comfort and sensibility to set itself apart. From slippers to boots to casual footwear, only the finest materials are used to produce BEARPAW footwear. By using the highest standards of craftsmanship BEARPAW can deliver the most stylish footwear while ensuring complete comfort. BEARPAW is available throughout the US and in 45 countries across the globe.

SOURCE BEARPAW