BEARPAW Expands Stylish Vegan Offerings To Spring/Summer 2020

For Spring/Summer 2020, Bearpaw brings fashionable and comfortable eco-friendly sandals that are made with Piñatex, a natural leather alternative derived from fibers extracted from pineapple leaves. Each sandal is crafted in Spain, featuring a cork and cotton blend upper lining and footbed, as well as natural rubber outsoles.

"Our design team continues to push the brand forward, delivering quality footwear to our eco-conscious and fashion-forward consumers while maintaining the spirit and heart of the Bearpaw comfort story," said Tom Romeo, CEO of BEARPAW. "Bearpaw is about offering wide fits, larger sizes and now more vegan products."

The new Vegan Collection include the Piña ($79.99), Lilo ($79.99) and Kala ($84.99) styles, which will be available for purchase on www.bearpaw.com and select stores starting on March 10, 2019.

Tom Romeo founded the BEARPAW brand in 2001 with the intention of redefining casual footwear by creating comfortable, stylish and fashion forward footwear. BEARPAW has carved out a niche area by providing customers with comfort and sensibility to set itself apart. From slippers to boots to casual footwear, only the finest materials are used to produce BEARPAW footwear. By using the highest standards of craftsmanship BEARPAW can deliver the most stylish footwear while ensuring complete comfort. BEARPAW is available throughout the US and in 45 countries across the globe.

