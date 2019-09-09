BEARPAW Incorporates New HiberTech Insulated Technology Into Fall/Winter 2019 Collection

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BEARPAW, a leader in fashion footwear for men, women, and children, introduces HiberTech, an innovative technology that will be incorporated into various Fall/Winter 2019 styles. Comprised of a 200 gram foil back insulation, HiberTech acclimates to each person's habits and circulation, providing additional warmth for the wearer.

"HiberTech will give our consumers who live an active lifestyle that extra warmth and comfort they need, without having to compromise style," said John Pierce, President of BEARPAW. "Our team recognizes the importance of personal health and wellness, on top of the ever-changing weather patterns, so we're very excited to offer quality product that compliments their lifestyle."

The HiberTech technology is treated with NeverWet®, allowing the fabric to breathe while repelling water from the surface. Styles produced with HiberTech include the Helen ($89.99), Helen Youth ($54.99), Harmony ($99.99), Dawn ($109.99), Delta ($99.99), Destiny ($109.99), Estelle ($109.99), McKinley ($119.99) and Denali ($129.99). A handful of styles for the season will also come in BEARPAW's NEW 360° Wide fit, offering a wider outsole, a wider last and a wider shaft.

The new collection is now available for purchase on bearpaw.com.

ABOUT BEARPAW:

Tom Romeo founded the BEARPAW brand in 2001 with the intention of redefining casual footwear by creating comfortable, stylish and fashion forward footwear. BEARPAW has carved out a niche area by providing customers with comfort and sensibility to set itself apart. From slippers to boots to casual footwear, only the finest materials are used to produce BEARPAW footwear. By using the highest standards of craftsmanship BEARPAW can deliver the most stylish footwear while ensuring complete comfort. BEARPAW is available throughout the US and in 45 countries across the globe.

Media Contact:

Rica Hermosura

Narrative

646 435 9810

rica.hermosura@narrativemediagroup.com

SOURCE BEARPAW