ATLANTA, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bearpaw Partners, in collaboration with StopHIVATL, has launched an impactful Fentanyl Test Strip Campaign to reduce the harm caused by fentanyl overdoses. The campaign has already yielded significant results in addressing the fentanyl crisis, disproportionately affecting Georgia's most vulnerable populations.

Bearpaw Partners Launches Fentanyl Test Strip Campaign For StopHIVATL

From 2019 to 2021, fentanyl-related drug overdose deaths increased 124%, as The Georgia Department of Public Health reported. In 2021, there were 2,390 drug overdose deaths in the state — 71% were attributed to opioids, and 57% were attributed to fentanyl. Non-fatal drug overdoses are also increasing state-wide, with emergency department visits and hospitalizations rising 10% from 2019 to 2021.

Recognizing the urgent need to mitigate these alarming statistics, StopHIVATL initiated the Fentanyl Test Strip Campaign in partnership with Bearpaw Partners, leveraging their digital marketing expertise to maximize its reach and effectiveness.

Key highlights of the Fentanyl Test Strip Campaign include:

Free fentanyl test strips: StopHIVATL, in collaboration with the Atlanta Harm Reduction Coalition, offers free fentanyl test strips as part of their harm reduction initiative.

Strategic marketing: StopHIVATL enlisted Bearpaw Partner's comprehensive marketing strategies to promote the fentanyl test strip initiative via social media, paid media ads, and tactically placed billboards across metro Atlanta .

. Confidential ordering: To access free test strips, anyone can confidentially place an order through the StopHIVATL website, ensuring privacy and ease of access.

Impressive reach: Since its launch in 2023, StopHIVATL has successfully distributed more than 8,000 free fentanyl test kits, making a tangible impact in the fight against the fentanyl crisis.

Joshua O'Neal, Director of Sexual Health at the Fulton County Board of Health, emphasized the importance of community-based care and resources in combating fentanyl-related overdoses, stating, "Giving folks the tools they need to avoid the risk of overdose is an essential part of ensuring we stop the fentanyl crisis in our city."

Brad Cooper, Partner at Bearpaw Partners, expressed his pride in the campaign's success and commitment to continuing the partnership with StopHIVATL. He stated, "We put our all into ensuring our strategies result in memorable campaigns. This project was no different. We will continue working with StopHIVATL to provide these life-saving tools to those in Atlanta who need them."

StopHIVATL is a non-profit organization that provides harm reduction tools and sexual health resources to underserved communities. Recognizing the severity of the fentanyl crisis, they approached Bearpaw Partners to raise awareness about this pressing issue. Fentanyl, identified as one of the leading causes of fatal overdoses in the nation by the CDC, demands immediate action.

Bearpaw Partners is a digital marketing agency renowned for its expertise in creating impactful digital campaigns. Since 2012, they have helped brands and businesses tell their stories effectively through various services, including content creation, social media marketing, paid advertising, SEO, and video production.

By combining their respective strengths, Bearpaw Partners and StopHIVATL are making significant strides in combating the fentanyl crisis and providing essential resources to the Atlanta community. Together, they aim to create a safer and healthier environment for all.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Brad Cooper

Bearpaw Partners

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 404-590-0516

StopHIVATL

Joshua O'Neal

Director of Sexual Health

Medical and Preventive Services

Fulton County Board of Health

10 Park Place | 6th Floor

Atlanta, GA 30303

Office: (404) 613-1411

SOURCE Bearpaw Partners