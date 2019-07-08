BEARPAW Partners With The Ticket To Dream Foundation For The 3rd Annual Back To School Bash

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BEARPAW, a global leader in fashion footwear for men, women and children, will once again partner with the Ticket to Dream Foundation for the 3rd Annual Back to School Bash. Every summer, the much anticipated event hosts more than 100 foster youth from the Sacramento area for a fun-filled day to help get them excited and ready for the back to school season.

Last year's event not only gave over 130 foster youth a memorable day of play, it also provided them with BEARPAW boots, backpacks and an abundance of school supplies.

"The BEARPAW team always looks forward to being a part of the Back to School Bash as it is truly one of the highlights of our year. In partnership with the Ticket to Dream Foundation, we are able to provide the Sacramento youth with a day full of fun activities, quality footwear and other essentials that will help prepare them for a successful school year," says BEARPAW President, John Pierce.

"With BEARPAW's ongoing efforts for the Back to School Bash and additional support throughout the year, we have been able to make a big impact by providing quality, comfortable, and stylish shoes to so many children in need. We are thrilled to continue with the program and partnership," says Ticket to Dream President, Gina Davis.

The Back to School Bash will take place on July 14th from 11:00AM to 3:00PM at Safetyville, USA in Sacramento, CA. This year's event will include BEARPAW sponsored activities including the Boot Station, Bounce House, Field Day Games and Coloring Station. Additional sponsors include Boudin Bakery, Dave's Margaritas, Cattlemens Restaurant, Bonneville Sacramento, Devin Wright, Mattress Firm, Sac Star Computer Consulting, League of Heroes and ReCreate.

Please reach out to Juan Garcia at jgarcia@tickettodream.org with any inquiries regarding being a sponsor or contributing with an in-kind donation.

ABOUT BEARPAW:

Tom Romeo founded the BEARPAW brand in 2001 with the intention of redefining casual footwear by creating comfortable, stylish and fashion forward footwear. BEARPAW has carved out a niche area by providing customers with comfort and sensibility to set itself apart. From slippers to boots to casual footwear, only the finest materials are used to produce BEARPAW Footwear. By using the highest standards of craftsmanship BEARPAW can deliver the most stylish footwear while ensuring complete comfort. BEARPAW is available throughout the US and in 45 countries across the globe.

ABOUT THE TICKET TO DREAM FOUNDATION:

The Ticket to Dream Foundation is a non-profit dedicated to providing hope and opportunity to foster children across the nation, so they can just be kids. Joining forces with local companies, communities and non-profits they work to ensure foster children have essentials like school supplies, properly fitting clothing and shoes and holiday gifts. The fund vital support services and enriching life experiences that allow foster children to heal and grow into their full potential. www.tickettodream.org

