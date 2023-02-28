BearVault Springs Out of Hibernation with an All-New Adventure Ambassador Program

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BearVault , the leading outdoor brand in portable bear canisters, today launched its new Adventure Ambassador Program. BearVault will award $500, a free BearVault, and swag to each of its chosen ambassadors for use on their outdoor adventures in 2023.

Intrigued by varied trip stories, photographs, and video footage, BearVault is sponsoring social media-savvy explorers on their own epic journeys. The scope of qualifying adventures is broad, as long as the destination is in bear country. BearVault will broadcast ambassadors' stories, pictures, and videos through its own channels. Applications are available online at https://bearvault.com/ambassador/

"While we'd love to go on all these adventures ourselves, it is just not humanly possible - so why not join outdoor enthusiasts on their amazing trips through a sponsorship program!" exclaimed Grant Breidenbach, Marketing Manager at BearVault. "Our bear canisters can travel with ambassadors on their journeys, while we can share the joy of their diverse adventures vicariously."

With the 2022 launch of two new bear container sizes, BearVault's "Can Fam" provides safe food storage options to many types of outdoor participants, from the weekend warrior to the legendary thru-hiker. The Adventure Ambassador Program seeks to spotlight a wide variety of BearVault food storage systems in use, from keeping lunch at the base while fishing or climbing, to storing food at camp while paddling, hiking, hunting, or bikepacking.

About BearVault

BearVault® is the leading manufacturer of bear-resistant food canisters for backpackers and outdoor enthusiasts. BearVault is known for its clear, wide opening, tool-free canisters that make it easy for people to protect their food from animals. Based at the foot of the Rockies in Louisville, Colorado, BearVault is a values-driven, carbon positive company that integrates sustainability and wildlife conservation into its business practices. Please visit us at www.bearvault.com , Instagram: @BearVault , Facebook: @BearVaultCanisters , TikTok: @BearVaultCanisters .

Media Contact

Sarah Leichnetz

866-301-3442 x103

[email protected]

SOURCE BearVault