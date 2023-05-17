BearVault Unveils its 2023 Adventure Ambassadors!

LOUISVILLE, Colo., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BearVault, the leading outdoor brand in portable bear canisters, is proud to introduce its 2023 lineup of Adventure Ambassadors. These individuals were handpicked for their enthusiasm, varied interests and plans, and unique perspectives. BearVault is looking forward to following their adventures through the summer!

The ten selected BearVault Adventure Ambassadors are:

  1. The Urban Family, a seriously adventurous family of 5 who will be canoeing in the Boundary Waters and backpacking in Colorado this summer.
  2. Angelica Avella, a diversity advocate intent on introducing women to hiking. A JMT alum, Angelica will be hiking the Long Trail this summer.
  3. Barry Auskern, a 62 year old backpacker exploring Rocky Mountain NP this summer. In his youth, Barry got himself arrested advocating for grizzly bears!
  4. Cassia Rivera, a passionate bear photographer, researcher, and educator who spends her summers in the wilds of North Carolina.
  5. Elle Eberts, an avid horse packer who ventures far into the Colorado, Wyoming, and Montana backcountry and advocates for responsible stock use.
  6. Greg Sakowicz, who runs the inspirational website, fatmanlittletrail.com, will be embarking on his first backpacking trip this summer!
  7. Jennifer Diciesare, trail crew leader, avid bow hunter, and overall wilderness junkie who will be soloing the Colorado Trail this year.
  8. Kaylee Lettau, a PCT hiker with a penchant for sustainability. Kaylee lives her values, and is stoked about spending her summer in nature.
  9. Meital Kupfer, non-binary AT thru-hiker who lives with intention, works in Uganda, and advocates for outdoor equity.
  10. Rocio Villalobos, distance trail runner and indigenous community leader. Rocio will be camping this year in Wyoming and Oregon.

Each Adventure Ambassador's full profile is available at https://bearvault.com/meet-ambassador-2023. BearVault's ambassadors will be contributing stories, photographs, and videos throughout their journeys, which BearVault will amplify through its social media reach and newsletter. BearVault invites the public to follow along by signing up for its newsletter at https://bearvault.com/email-signup/.

About BearVault

BearVault® is the leading manufacturer of bear-resistant food canisters for backpackers and outdoor enthusiasts. BearVault is known for its clear, wide opening, tool-free canisters that make it easy for people to protect their food from animals. Based at the foot of the Rockies in Louisville, Colorado, BearVault is a values driven, carbon positive company that integrates sustainability and wildlife conservation into its business practices. Please visit us at www.bearvault.com, Instagram: @BearVault, Facebook: @BearVaultCanisters, TikTok: @BearVaultCanisters.

