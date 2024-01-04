BEAST HEALTH® UNVEILS LATEST BLENDER INNOVATION: THE BEAST MINI™

"The Beast Mini™ continues our legacy of best-in-class innovation and demonstrates that exceptional things often do come in small packages," said Beast Health® Founder Colin Sapire. "Since launching our original Beast Blender over two years ago, we've remained steadfast in our mission to elevate personal blending and inspire healthy lifestyles. With the launch of the Mini™, we are excited to bring our innovative technology into a new category and price point".

Despite its compact size, the Beast Mini™ Blender is one of the most versatile appliances in the kitchen and has the ability to blend veggies, crush ice, grind coffee, and make smoothies, dips, dressings, desserts, and more at the simple touch of a button. Designed with ease and portability in mind, the Beast Mini™ features an innovative "Blend-Sip-Go™" straw-cap system, allowing users to take their blends to-go and sip right out of their blending vessel. Beast® makes on-the-go nourishment and hydration quicker and easier than ever.

The Beast Mini™ is currently available at thebeast.com/pages/mini-blender in two configurations: the Core ($99) and the Plus ($119), which includes additional cups and accessories. The Mini also launches in three exciting new colors for Beast®: Mist, Terra, and Sand, alongside the existing Carbon Black and Cloud White colorways.

About Beast Health®:

Beast Health® is creating best-in-class tools that empower and inspire our customers to live a healthier lifestyle and consume more whole foods from nature. As an all-encompassing wellness brand, Beast Health® continues to develop innovative, high-quality appliances and related products for discerning, health-focused consumers across the globe. For additional information or to view the entire Beast Health® product line, visit www.thebeast.com .

SOURCE Beast Health

