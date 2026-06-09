Beast Industries and Moose Games Debut MrBeast: The Ultimate Game, First-Ever Board Game Inspired by the Creator's High Stakes Challenges

Supercharge game nights with new fast-paced party game from the World's Most-Followed Creator and Star of Prime Video's Beast Games

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the widespread success of its partnership with MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, the world's most followed creator, Moose Toys has introduced MrBeast: The Ultimate Game, through its gaming innovation division, Moose Games. The first-ever board game from the creator, MrBeast: The Ultimate Game is a fast-paced party game designed to immerse players in the high-stakes world of MrBeast's challenges, drawing inspiration from his YouTube videos and digital content. Avid fans can be the first to host their own Beast Games style competition at home with MrBeast: The Ultimate Game, on pre-sale now at Walmart and available at all major retailers - including Target, Amazon and more - on July 15, followed by a global rollout starting August 1.

Supercharge game nights with MrBeast: The Ultimate Game, a new fast-paced party game from Moose Games and Jimmy Donaldson, the world’s most-followed creator and star of Prime Video’s Beast Games. Designed to immerse players in the world of MrBeast’s challenges, this adrenaline-fueled game brings his signature chaos, humor, and competition to both casual players and dedicated fans. Available on pre-sale now at Walmart and at all major retailers July 15, with a global rollout starting August 1.

"With MrBeast: The Ultimate Game, we've crafted an experience that throws players right into the heart of a MrBeast challenge, full of high-pressure competition and unpredictable moments that will keep everyone on the edge of their seats," said Ben Krenz, global general manager, games, Moose Toys. "We worked closely with the Beast Industries team to ensure the game is built around moments that test players in unexpected ways, while unleashing their competitive energy and creating unforgettable group moments - delivering an authentic experience for fans of MrBeast's content."

Reimagining MrBeast's high-energy, larger-than-life challenges where fans compete for cash and glory, this adrenaline-fueled party game brings his signature chaos, humor, and competition to both casual players and dedicated fans. Players draw Challenge, Duel, and Party cards that push them to do hilarious, unexpected things from performing end-zone dances to sending a chaotic text, ultimately seeking to collect a jackpot of Beast Bucks. With secret Side Quests and unpredictable moments around every corner, each round is packed with laughter, over-the-top fun and maybe even some psychological twists. MrBeast: The Ultimate Game is designed for ages 10+ with an MSRP $24.99.

"Beast Industries is a global consumer platform that transcends any single medium, and games are a natural extension of the MrBeast brand," said Jeff Housenbold, CEO of Beast Industries. "We're constantly finding new ways to bring Jimmy's creative vision and competitive spirit to global audiences, and MrBeast: The Ultimate Game is the perfect example of that. This is a game that translates the fun and energy of his wildly popular content into an interactive experience families can enjoy together."

Beast Games, which quickly became Prime Video's most-watched unscripted show ever in its debut season in 2024, features hundreds of contestants in nail-biting, physical, mental, and social challenges, for a chance to win the largest cash prize in entertainment history. While fans eagerly await season three, MrBeast: The Ultimate Game brings the thrill of MrBeast's twists and epic stunts to the comfort of their own home.

The development of MrBeast: The Ultimate Game follows the successful launch of Moose's MrBeast partnership in 2024. The collaboration began with MrBeast Lab, an innovative line of collectibles and action figures that was the #1 new toy property in 2024 (Source: Circana). In 2025, Moose launched MrBeast Lab, a new animated shorts series that premiered on the Beast Animations YouTube channel, adding a new element of storytelling to the MrBeast universe, which currently boasts more than 45 million views.

About Moose Games

Moose isn't playing when it comes to games, we're here to win with an extensive and playful games portfolio designed for the entire family and loaded with Moose WOW.

Moose Games' broad range of offerings includes high quality board games, card games and more. Popular titles, engaging game play and top licenses ensure Moose Games' portfolio caters to everyone - children, teens, and adults, alike.

Moose Games' robust offering includes Bluey Hide & Seek, along with an array of best-in-class Bluey games inspired by the Emmy®-winning series (from producer Ludo Studio and licensor BBC Studios), as well as the top-rated handheld electronic game Flipslide, in addition to best-selling family and adult games like Do You Really Know Your Family?, Worst-Case Scenario and many more. With a portfolio this fun, Moose Games is ready to roll.

About MrBeast

MrBeast, founded by YouTube creator, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Jimmy Donaldson, is a global entertainment powerhouse known for its groundbreaking content, viral challenges, and large-scale philanthropic initiatives. With over 470 million subscribers, MrBeast became the most-subscribed YouTube channel in the world in June 2024 and now generates more than 6 billion impressions per month. His Prime Video series Beast Games became the streamer's most-watched unscripted series ever and broke 44 Guinness World Records, further cementing his impact beyond digital platforms. Donaldson was named the #1 creator on Forbes' 2023 Top Creators List and has been featured on both the TIME 100 and the inaugural TIME 100 Climate list. In 2022, he launched Feastables, a snack brand that quickly became one of the fastest-growing CPG companies in history. A leader in digital-first philanthropy, Donaldson has spearheaded major global campaigns, including #TeamWater, which raised over $40 million to provide clean, safe drinking water to over 2 million people worldwide, #TeamTrees, which raised over $23 million to plant 23 million trees, and #TeamSeas, which removed 30 million pounds of waste from oceans, rivers, and beaches. In 2020, he founded Beast Philanthropy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has since provided more than 40 million meals and funded critical infrastructure projects for underserved communities around the world.

SOURCE Moose Toys