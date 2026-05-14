BBC STUDIOS RENEWS GLOBAL LICENSING PARTNERSHIP WITH MOOSE TOYS FOR BLUEY AHEAD OF FIRST-EVER MOVIE

The renewal builds on the sustained global performance of Moose Toys' Bluey range, which continues to earn strong consumer demand and industry recognition. Most recently, Bluey Supermarket is a 2026 Licensing International Excellence Award finalist and the product was honored at the 2026 Toy of the Year® (TOTY®) Awards, winning Playset of the Year®, while Bluey secured BBC Studios' second consecutive License of the Year award.

"Moose Toys has been an outstanding partner in building an innovative toy and games program that reflects the authenticity, creativity, and emotional heart of Bluey," said Suzy Raia, EVP of Global Consumer Products at BBC Studios. "As Bluey enters an exciting new chapter, including its first feature-length movie, this renewal provides a strong foundation to continue growing with toys that genuinely connect with families worldwide."

"We're incredibly honored to have been part of bringing Bluey to life from the very beginning, and very proud of the award-winning toys and unforgettable play experiences we have created with BBC Studios and Ludo Studio," said Ronnie Frankowski, CEO, Moose Toys. "As a fellow family-founded Aussie company, Bluey has always felt close to home for us. It represents the kind of joy we love creating at Moose, so taking Bluey into its next adventure is a defining moment and the realization of what we always believed Bluey could become."

The renewal comes as Bluey continues its momentum across entertainment and consumer products. In 2025, Bluey was ranked as the No. 1 most-streamed title in the U.S. for the second consecutive year, with 45.2 billion minutes viewed1, and reached the No. 1 preschool toys property in the U.S.2 The YouTube Diamond Creator Award and Kidscreen Award-winning official Bluey channel on YouTube amassed over 3 billion views3, with a YoY subscriber growth of 38%4. The series remains the No. 1 kids' title on both CBeebies5 and Disney+6 in the UK, while in Australia it continues to lead ABC's children's schedule7. Across EMEA, Bluey's popularity is robust, ranking No.1 on Disney Channel in Germany8, and on France 5 for audiences aged 4+ (Q2 2025)9.

Looking ahead, Bluey is set to reach a major milestone with the release of its first-ever feature-length Bluey movie in cinemas worldwide on August 6, 2027.

This year, Moose Toys is bringing BBC Studios' 2026 "Playdates with Friends" theme to life with a standout Fall line-up. Leading the range is Bluey's Light & Surprise Heeler House, at more than two-feet tall, the biggest and most feature-packed Bluey's house yet, featuring five stories, 12 play areas, interactive lights and sounds, and more than 50 phrases and songs from the series. The range also includes the Bluey Sleepover Figure 4 Pack, inspired by the beloved "Sleepover" episode, and Bluey's Cruise Ship, a multi-activity playset where adventures span from poolside play to cozy bunk-bed wind-downs. New games and plush will further expand opportunities for creative play that brings kids even more joy. Bluey Fuzzies, a collectible line, debuted earlier this year. Covered in soft premium flocking, each 1-inch mini figure is inspired by an iconic Bluey episode, with more than 80 figure variations to collect.

Across its history, Bluey toys have earned extensive recognition from toy and licensing organizations, retailers, and media worldwide, amassing more than 50 awards and nominations to date. Recent honors for innovation across play categories include a 2025 TAGIE Award win for Bluey Hide & Seek Game.

Beyond toys and consumer products, Bluey is expanding its global presence across content and experiences. Following the Disney+ launch of Bluey's Big Play – The Stage Show, a televised version of the popular touring production, a collection of Bluey Minisodes, previously only available online, will arrive on May 20. Bluey is joining Disney Experiences as part of Disney's global relationship with BBC Studios, with the producers of Bluey, Ludo Studio, collaborating on special fan activations.

Jointly commissioned by ABC Children's and BBC Studios Kids & Family, Bluey is produced by multi-Emmy® Award-winning Ludo Studio in association with Screen Queensland and Screen Australia. BBC Studios holds global distribution and merchandise rights for the franchise.

Sources:

Source: Nielsen. Bluey streaming claim based on total viewing that occurred from January 2025 through June 2025 (12/29/24 – 06/28/25) and ranked on total viewing minutes by Persons 2+. Data was sourced through Nielsen Streaming Content Ratings. Bluey streams on Disney+. Source: Circana, LLC, Retail Tracking Service, Preschool Toys Segment, Infant Toddler & Preschool Toys Supercategory, Dollars, Jan – Dec 2025 Source: YouTube. Views on the official Bluey channel on YouTube in 2025 (01/01/2025 - 12/31/2025). Source: YouTube. Percentage year on year subscriber growth on the official Bluey channel on YouTube 2024-2025. Source: Techedge/AdvantEdge/BARB/National, All Devices, UK, Reach based on 3+ minutes of continuous viewing, Individuals 4+, All Day, 1st April – 30th June '25. CBeebies only. Source: Techedge/AdvantEdge/BARB/National, TV Only, UK, Reach based on 3+ minutes of continuous viewing, Individuals 4+, All Day, 1st April – 30th June '25. Disney+ only. Rankings exclude films. Source: OzTAM Combined 5 City Metro & Regional TAM (Regional incl WA) Preliminary Overnight and Consolidated 7 data (Broadcast Reach counts 5 minutes consecutive viewing), OzTAM Minutes & VPM. Total Audience methodology includes the sum of metro and regional viewing. Source: Glance/ AGF / GfK Fernsehforschung Germany. Time Shifted Viewing: Live + VOSDAL + 3 Days. 1st July - 30th Sept '25. Kids programme only, movies excluded. Ranked by best episode on Ratings (000) then Market Share (%) among Children 3-13. All day. Programmes under 3 minutes excluded. Source: France: Glance / Médiamétrie / Médiamat France Time Shifted Viewing: Live + VOSDAL + 7 Days. 1st April - 30th June '25. Kids programme only, movies excluded. Ranked by best episode on Ratings (000) then Market Share (%) among Ages 4+. All day. Programmes under 3 minutes excluded.

About Bluey

The series follows Bluey, a loveable, inexhaustible, blue heeler dog, who lives with her Mum, Dad and her little sister, Bingo. Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and the whole neighbourhood into her world of fun.

Bluey is produced by Ludo Studio for ABC KIDS (Australia) and co-commissioned by ABC Children's and BBC Studios Kids & Family. Financed in association with Screen Australia, Bluey is proudly 100% created, written, animated, and post produced in Brisbane Queensland, Australia, with funding from the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland and the Australian Government.

In Australia, the show is broadcast on ABC. The series airs and streams to U.S. and global audiences (outside of Australia, New Zealand, and China) across Disney Channel, Disney Jr., and Disney+ through a global broadcasting deal between BBC Studios and Disney Branded Television.

Bluey | Website | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube

About Ludo Studio

Ludo Studio is a BAFTA, multi-Emmy®, Logie and Peabody award-winning Australian studio and one of TIME's Most Influential Companies of 2024, that creates and produces original scripted drama, animation and digital stories thatare authored by incredible local talent, distributed globally and loved by audiences everywhere. ludostudio.com.au

About BBC Studios Brands & Licensing

The BBC Studios Brands & Licensing division is the driving force in extending BBC Studios IP through innovative brand extensions, fostering deep fan engagement worldwide. Partnering our iconic brands - including Doctor Who and Bluey - with the world's biggest brands, promoters, and publishers, ignites the imagination of fans and creates memorable brand-fame moments. Our diverse portfolio spans consumer products, live entertainment, gaming, and publishing, while BBC Studios Digital drives over 1 billion views per month, offering advertising and branded content opportunities. Supported by award-winning teams, we focus on finding visionary opportunities to enhance global brand impact and digital growth.

BBC Studios | Website | Press Office | X | LinkedIn | Instagram

About Moose Toys

Moose Toys exists to make kids superhappy. This purpose drives our ambition to become the most innovative toy company in the world. For us, innovation isn't a function, it's a mindset embedded in everything we do, from bold product design and advanced manufacturing to content creation, brand building, and global licensing partnerships.

By combining creativity with capability, we consistently create category-disrupting toys and scalable global brands, with toys available in more than 100 countries. Our award-winning portfolio spans action figures, collectibles, craft, dolls, games, plush, preschool, STEM, and youth electronics. Beyond our products, we extend our impact through the Moose Happy Kids Foundation, supporting initiatives that bring joy to children globally.

Founded in 1985 and proudly family-owned since 2001, we are headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with operations in 10 countries, united by a shared commitment to delivering exceptional play experiences to kids and families around the world.

SOURCE Moose Toys