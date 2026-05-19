Moose Toys and Netflix Expand Master Toy Partnership for New Kids & Family Entertainment

Toymaker will bring to life characters from 'Young MacDonald' and 'Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory' with full range of products

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moose Toys, a leading innovator in the toy industry, and Netflix announced their partnership is expanding with new toy lines inspired by recently announced Kids & Family entertainment: "Young MacDonald" –- an animated musical series, and "Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory" – an animated film inspired by Roald Dahl's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" (Netflix acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company in 2021). This announcement comes as Netflix expands its kids and family programming lineup, creating new opportunities for innovative toys that extend fan engagement beyond the screen.

"This is a meaningful next step in our relationship with Netflix as we continue to develop a dynamic portfolio of entertainment-driven brands," said Ronnie Frankowski, CEO, Moose Toys. "Both 'Young MacDonald' and 'Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory' offer immersive storytelling and playful worlds that are ideal for the kind of surprising, innovative toys Moose is known for. We see a tremendous opportunity to create products that connect with kids in fresh and meaningful ways."

The new agreement builds on Moose's growing relationship with Netflix, following its successful collection of toys inspired by Netflix's "ONE PIECE" live action series, and reflects a shared focus on delivering standout storytelling and play experiences to kids and families worldwide. It also signals a broader creative alignment across Moose's portfolio, with partners like top creators like former NASA engineer Mark Rober of CrunchLabs and teen sensation Salish Matter, who each have their own Netflix projects.

Moose Toys will deliver its signature "WOW" to both properties, translating the worlds of "Young MacDonald" and "Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory" into imaginative, innovation-driven toy lines designed to spark creativity, play and fandom for both new series. Additional details on the toy lines, distribution and marketing support will be announced at a later date.

"From the very beginning, the Moose Toys team has shown a deep passion for our stories which fuels a truly creative partnership. We're excited to grow the kids and family business together with these new titles – bringing the playful, colorful worlds to life beyond the screen in a way that feels truly magical for kids, families and fans of all ages," said Filippo Zuffada, Senior Director of Consumer Products, Hardlines at Netflix.

Inspired by the beloved nursery rhyme, Young MacDonald follows six-year-old Mac—the grandson of Old MacDonald—who runs his very own farm alongside his best pal, Dumpling the pig. Together, they invite young viewers to help them care for animals, grow food, and turn everyday farm chores into playful adventures.

Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory is a new animated film releasing in 2027 only on Netflix. Willy Wonka (Taika Waititi) has spent the years since the Golden Ticket contest behind bars (not the chocolate kind) for the crime of turning a child into a blueberry. Having served his time, Wonka returns to his factory determined to add a little sweetness to a bitter world. But one thing stands in his way: teenager Charlie Paley (Kit Connor) and his friends. Facing eviction, this next generation of "rotten" kids plot to break into the factory, nab a priceless Wonka Bar, and save their homes. But like many before them who enter the fantastical world of the factory, these kids are in for a bit more than they can chew.

About Moose Toys

Moose Toys exists to make kids superhappy. This purpose drives our ambition to become the most innovative toy company in the world. For us, innovation isn't a function, it's a mindset embedded in everything we do, from bold product design and advanced manufacturing to content creation, brand building, and global licensing partnerships.

By combining creativity with capability, we consistently create category-disrupting toys and scalable global brands, with toys available in more than 100 countries. Our award-winning portfolio spans action figures, collectibles, craft, dolls, games, plush, preschool, STEM, and youth electronics. Beyond our products, we extend our impact through the Moose Happy Kids Foundation, supporting initiatives that bring joy to children globally.

Founded in 1985 and proudly family-owned since 2001, we are headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with operations in 10 countries, united by a shared commitment to delivering exceptional play experiences to kids and families around the world.

About Netflix

Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services offering TV series, films, games and live programming across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.

SOURCE Moose Toys