'BEAST' OF A PARTNERSHIP: MOOSE TOYS AND MRBEAST JOIN FORCES FOR MOST ANTICIPATED NEW LAUNCH OF THE YEAR

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moose Toys, an innovative leader in the toy industry, today announced an exclusive partnership with MrBeast (aka Jimmy Donaldson), avid philanthropist and massive digital creator, to co-create an entirely new brand. Destined to be a category disruptor, this new line for fans and kidults is an enticingly collectible action figure range overlayed with incredible, never-before-seen innovation. The co-created line represents MrBeast's new line of figural merch and is slated for a Fall '24 launch. The extensive line is packed with his signature panther character designs that will appeal to fans of all ages.

"This will be the most anticipated launch of the year. MrBeast is wildly iconic and the biggest influencer on the planet. By combining his unique brand of innovation with our Moose WOW, we created a phenomenal line of products that will be highly sought after," said Paul Solomon, CEO, Moose Toys. "We're incredibly honored he entrusted Moose as a partner and co-creator."

The extensive, all-new line of MrBeast figural merch will capture the ferocity of the globally recognizable bright blue and fuchsia panther logo that is the signature of MrBeast's brand. The game-changing line of meticulously detailed figures represents a fusion of primal predators and will include collectibles and action figures in a variety of scales, authentic designs, quality finishes and color combinations.

MrBeast will feature the line in new content on YouTube, fueling fan demand for the products. His globally popular channel has more than 234 million subscribers and amassed an astounding 42 billion lifetime views.

The full MrBeast-branded line will be available worldwide Fall 2024 at major retailers.

About Moose Toys

Moose Toys exists to make kids superhappy. For this revolutionary brand happiness lies at the heart of everything we do. With trailblazing toy design, development and manufacturing, no wonder our toys consistently scoop the most longed-for awards. Sprinkling some Moose magic across categories including action figures, collectibles, craft, dolls, games, plush, preschool, vehicles and youth electronics, we've earned our stripes as one of the most creative companies in the industry. As an energetic bunch, we're always on the move, developing groundbreaking content, entertainment and worldwide licensing deals to boot.

This family-run business is proudly built on unshakeable ethical foundations. Our passion for making kids superhappy stretches far beyond our WOW-worthy toys. The Moose Happy Kids Foundation creates moments of happiness and laughter for the children around the world who need it most. We've had a BIG impact on little people, making 4 million kids smile so far… and counting.

Australia might be our Moose family home, but with a 650+ strong team dotted across the world, we're committed to sharing our signature superhappy revolution far and wide!

ABOUT MRBEAST

Jimmy Donaldson is a YouTube creator, entrepreneur and philanthropist known as "MrBeast," who has captured the world's attention. His content entertains and inspires millions through never-before-seen viral spectacles, highly engaging challenges and massive giveaways, including millions of dollars in food and supplies for those in need. In November 2022, he became the most subscribed YouTube creator worldwide and now has over 234 million subscribers. In September 2023, Donaldson was named #1 on Forbes Top Creators List. He was also featured on the Time 100 list in Spring 2023 and their inaugural Time100 Climate List in November. In January 2022, Jimmy launched his snack brand, Feastables, starting with the signature chocolate bar MrBeast Bar and a sweepstakes giveaway of a Chocolate Factory. His environmental fundraising projects are #TeamTrees, which successfully raised over $20 million to plant 20 million trees worldwide. The follow-up #TeamSeas raised over $30 million, which led to 30 million pounds of plastic and trash being removed from oceans, rivers and beaches across the country. In October 2020, he launched Beast Philanthropy, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that focuses solely on his charity efforts and has distributed over 11 million free meals. Projects expanded to building fresh water wells in Cameroon, building houses for tornado victims in Kentucky, building homes for the homeless in Costa Rica and donating over $3 million in humanitarian supplies to Ukraine war refugees. He currently works and resides in Greenville, North Carolina.

