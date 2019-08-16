Beastie Boys Limited Anniversary Edition Colored Vinyl To Be Released On October 4th
'Paul's Boutique,' 'Ill Communication' + 'Root Down EP' and 'To The 5 Boroughs'
Aug 16, 2019, 09:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 4, 2019, a series of limited edition colored vinyl will be released to mark the anniversaries of Beastie Boys' Paul's Boutique (30th anniversary), Ill Communication (25th anniversary), including the Root Down EP, and To The 5 Boroughs (15th anniversary). All versions are pressed on 180gram vinyl and can be pre-ordered here.
Paul's Boutique 30th Anniversary (2LP Violet Colored Vinyl):
To mark the 30th anniversary of Beastie Boys' 1989 landmark second album, Paul's Boutique will be released as a 2LP set pressed on standard black vinyl as well as limited edition violet colored vinyl.
Recorded in Los Angeles with a sample-based Dust Brothers production, Paul's Boutique marked a giant creative leap forward for Adrock, Mike D and MCA. Ranking high on critic's lists including Pitchfork's "Top 100 Albums of the 1980s," Time Magazine's "100 Greatest Albums of All TIME" and Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Albums of All Time," Paul's Boutique went on to sell over 2 million albums.
Ill Communication 25th Anniversary (2LP Silver Metallic Colored Vinyl) + Root Down EP (Orange, Red, Blue, Green Colored Vinyl):
Beastie Boys' multi-platinum selling album Ill Communication will be released as a limited edition, 2LP set pressed on silver-metallic colored vinyl. There will also be multiple limited edition vinyl pressings of Root Down EP, available as orange, red, blue and green, that will be randomly distributed and sold separately.
Released in 1994, Beastie Boys' fourth studio album Ill Communication debuted at No. 1 and was an unstoppable force, pervading every aspect of pop culture.
Its charge to the top of the charts was led by "Sabotage" and its legendary Spike Jonze/Nathanial Hornblower '70s TV police drama tribute, as Rolling Stone dubbed Ill Communication 1994's "soundtrack for summer." Crowds and critics alike were floored by highlights "Sure Shot," "Root Down" and "Get It Together," as Vibe—in the magazine's first cover story on a white artist–hailed Beastie Boys as "perhaps the most consistently innovative musicians to emerge out of hip hop." It was a claim that Ill Communication has justified for years to come, and 25 years later Ill Communication's impact has resonated with generation after generation.
Shortly after, Beastie Boy's released the Root Down EP featuring the original album version of "Root Down" off Ill Communication, plus several remix versions. Also included are seven live tracks from their 1995 European winter tour.
To The 5 Boroughs 15th Anniversary (2LP Blue Colored Vinyl):
Beastie Boys' self-produced dedication to their home state of New York, To The 5 Boroughs, celebrates its 15th anniversary with a 2LP, limited edition blue vinyl pressing.
Released in 2004, the platinum selling To The 5 Boroughs hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Top Rap Albums, Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, Top Current Albums, Rap Album Sales and Top Album Sales charts. The album features a steady mix of deep pop culture references in tracks such as "Shazam!" and "Ch-Check It Out," as well as more serious social and political issues with "Right Right Now Now," "It Takes Time To Build" and "An Open Letter To NYC." Rolling Stone stated "To The 5 Boroughs is an exciting, astonishing balancing act: fast, funny and sobering," while Pitchfork proclaimed, "the album's easy air speaks to veteran, nothing-to-lose attitude of both the city and the group."
Paul's Boutique (2LP)
A1 To All The Girls
A2 Shake Your Rump
A3 Johnny Ryall
A4 Egg Man
B1 High Plains Drifter
B2 The Sounds Of Science
B3 3-Minute Rule
B4 Hey Ladies
C1 5-Piece Chicken Dinner
C2 Looking Down The Barrel Of A Gun
C3 Car Thief
C4 What Comes Around
C5 Shadrach
D1 Ask For Janice
B-Boy Bouillabaisse
D2a 59 Chystie Street
D2b Get On The Mic
D2c Stop That Train
D2d A Year And A Day
D2e Hello Brooklyn
D2f Dropping Names
D2g Lay It On Me
D2h Mike On The Mic
D2i A. W. O. L
Ill Communication (2LP)
A1 Sure Shot
A2 Tough Guy
A3 B-Boys Makin' With The Freak Freak
A4 Bobo On The Corner
A5 Root Down
B1 Sabotage
B2 Get It Together
B3 Sabrosa
B4 The Update
B5 Futterman's Rule
C1 Alright Hear This
C2 Eugene's Lament
C3 Flute Loop
C4 Do It
C5 Ricky's Theme
D1 Heart Attack Man
D2 The Scoop
D3 Shambala
D4 Bodhisattva Vow
D5 Transitions
Root Down EP (Vinyl)
A1 Root Down (Free Zone Mix)
A2 Time To Get Ill
A3 Heart Attack Man
A4 The Maestro
A5 Sabrosa
A6 Root Down (PP Balloon Mix)
B1 Root Down (LP)
B2 Flute Loop
B3 Time For Livin'
B4 Something's Got To Give
Root Down EP CD
1. Root Down (Free Zone Mix)
2. Root Down (LP)
3. Root Down (PP Balloon Mix)
4. Time To Get Ill
5. Heart Attack Man
6. The Maestro
7. Sabrosa
8. Flute Loop
9. Time For Livin'
10. Something's Got To Give
To The 5 Boroughs (2LP)
A1 Ch-Check It Out
A2 Right Right Now Now
A3 3 The Hard Way
A4 It Takes Time To Build
B1 Rhyme The Rhyme Well
B2 Triple Trouble
B3 Hey Fuck You
B4 Oh Word?
C1 That's It That's All
C2 All Lifestyles
C3 Shazam!
C4 An Open Letter To NYC
D1 Crawlspace
D2 The Brouhaha
D3 We Got The
