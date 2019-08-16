Beastie Boys Limited Anniversary Edition Colored Vinyl To Be Released On October 4th

Paul's Boutique 30 th Anniversary (2LP Violet Colored Vinyl): To mark the 30 th anniversary of Beastie Boys' 1989 landmark second album, Paul's Boutique will be released as a 2LP set pressed on standard black vinyl as well as limited edition violet colored vinyl.

Recorded in Los Angeles with a sample-based Dust Brothers production, Paul's Boutique marked a giant creative leap forward for Adrock, Mike D and MCA. Ranking high on critic's lists including Pitchfork's "Top 100 Albums of the 1980s," Time Magazine's "100 Greatest Albums of All TIME" and Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Albums of All Time," Paul's Boutique went on to sell over 2 million albums.

Ill Communication 25th Anniversary (2LP Silver Metallic Colored Vinyl) + Root Down EP (Orange, Red, Blue, Green Colored Vinyl):

Beastie Boys' multi-platinum selling album Ill Communication will be released as a limited edition, 2LP set pressed on silver-metallic colored vinyl. There will also be multiple limited edition vinyl pressings of Root Down EP, available as orange, red, blue and green, that will be randomly distributed and sold separately.

Released in 1994, Beastie Boys' fourth studio album Ill Communication debuted at No. 1 and was an unstoppable force, pervading every aspect of pop culture.

Its charge to the top of the charts was led by "Sabotage" and its legendary Spike Jonze/Nathanial Hornblower '70s TV police drama tribute, as Rolling Stone dubbed Ill Communication 1994's "soundtrack for summer." Crowds and critics alike were floored by highlights "Sure Shot," "Root Down" and "Get It Together," as Vibe—in the magazine's first cover story on a white artist–hailed Beastie Boys as "perhaps the most consistently innovative musicians to emerge out of hip hop." It was a claim that Ill Communication has justified for years to come, and 25 years later Ill Communication's impact has resonated with generation after generation.

Shortly after, Beastie Boy's released the Root Down EP featuring the original album version of "Root Down" off Ill Communication, plus several remix versions. Also included are seven live tracks from their 1995 European winter tour.

To The 5 Boroughs 15th Anniversary (2LP Blue Colored Vinyl):

Beastie Boys' self-produced dedication to their home state of New York, To The 5 Boroughs, celebrates its 15th anniversary with a 2LP, limited edition blue vinyl pressing.

Released in 2004, the platinum selling To The 5 Boroughs hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Top Rap Albums, Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, Top Current Albums, Rap Album Sales and Top Album Sales charts. The album features a steady mix of deep pop culture references in tracks such as "Shazam!" and "Ch-Check It Out," as well as more serious social and political issues with "Right Right Now Now," "It Takes Time To Build" and "An Open Letter To NYC." Rolling Stone stated "To The 5 Boroughs is an exciting, astonishing balancing act: fast, funny and sobering," while Pitchfork proclaimed, "the album's easy air speaks to veteran, nothing-to-lose attitude of both the city and the group."

Paul's Boutique (2LP)

A1 To All The Girls

A2 Shake Your Rump

A3 Johnny Ryall

A4 Egg Man

B1 High Plains Drifter

B2 The Sounds Of Science

B3 3-Minute Rule

B4 Hey Ladies

C1 5-Piece Chicken Dinner

C2 Looking Down The Barrel Of A Gun

C3 Car Thief

C4 What Comes Around

C5 Shadrach

D1 Ask For Janice

B-Boy Bouillabaisse

D2a 59 Chystie Street

D2b Get On The Mic

D2c Stop That Train

D2d A Year And A Day

D2e Hello Brooklyn

D2f Dropping Names

D2g Lay It On Me

D2h Mike On The Mic

D2i A. W. O. L

Ill Communication (2LP)

A1 Sure Shot

A2 Tough Guy

A3 B-Boys Makin' With The Freak Freak

A4 Bobo On The Corner

A5 Root Down

B1 Sabotage

B2 Get It Together

B3 Sabrosa

B4 The Update

B5 Futterman's Rule

C1 Alright Hear This

C2 Eugene's Lament

C3 Flute Loop

C4 Do It

C5 Ricky's Theme

D1 Heart Attack Man

D2 The Scoop

D3 Shambala

D4 Bodhisattva Vow

D5 Transitions

Root Down EP (Vinyl)

A1 Root Down (Free Zone Mix)

A2 Time To Get Ill

A3 Heart Attack Man

A4 The Maestro

A5 Sabrosa

A6 Root Down (PP Balloon Mix)

B1 Root Down (LP)

B2 Flute Loop

B3 Time For Livin'

B4 Something's Got To Give



Root Down EP CD

1. Root Down (Free Zone Mix)

2. Root Down (LP)

3. Root Down (PP Balloon Mix)

4. Time To Get Ill

5. Heart Attack Man

6. The Maestro

7. Sabrosa

8. Flute Loop

9. Time For Livin'

10. Something's Got To Give

To The 5 Boroughs (2LP)

A1 Ch-Check It Out

A2 Right Right Now Now

A3 3 The Hard Way

A4 It Takes Time To Build

B1 Rhyme The Rhyme Well

B2 Triple Trouble

B3 Hey Fuck You

B4 Oh Word?

C1 That's It That's All

C2 All Lifestyles

C3 Shazam!

C4 An Open Letter To NYC

D1 Crawlspace

D2 The Brouhaha

D3 We Got The



SOURCE UMe