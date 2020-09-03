Beastie Boys Music will be available digitally, on CD and as a 180gram 2LP vinyl set and can be pre-ordered here .

Beastie Boys Music features 20 Beastie Boys classics spanning the band's 30+ year career including "Fight For Your Right," "Brass Monkey," "Paul Revere" and "No Sleep Till Brooklyn" from their Diamond-certified 1986 No. 1 debut Licensed To Ill, "Shake Your Rump" and "Hey Ladies" from their 1989 reinvention Paul's Boutique and "So What'Cha Want" and "Pass The Mic" from 1992's multi-platinum Check Your Head, which hit Top Ten on the Billboard 200 chart.

Also included are "Sure Shot" and "Sabotage" from 1994's Ill Communication, which saw the band return to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, "Body Movin'" and the universal smash hit "Intergalactic" from their GRAMMY®-winning 1998 No. 1 album Hello Nasty, "Ch-Check It Out" from 2004's To The 5 Boroughs, which marked the band's third consecutive Billboard No. 1 debut, as well as "Make Some Noise" and "Don't Play No Game That I Can't Win" from 2011's critically acclaimed Hot Sauce Committee Part Two, which reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

BEASTIE BOYS MUSIC TRACK LISTING

CD/DIGITAL

So What'Cha Want Paul Revere Shake Your Rump Make Some Noise Sure Shot Intergalactic Ch-Check It Out Fight For Your Right Pass The Mic Don't Play No Game That I Can't Win Body Movin' Sabotage Hold It Now, Hit It Shadrach Root Down Brass Monkey Get It Together Jimmy James Hey Ladies No Sleep Till Brooklyn

2LP VINYL

SIDE A

Fight For Your Right Brass Monkey No Sleep Till Brooklyn Paul Revere Hold It Now, Hit It

SIDE B

Shake Your Rump Shadrach Hey Ladies Pass The Mic So What'Cha Want

SIDE C

Jimmy James Sure Shot Root Down Sabotage Get It Together

SIDE D

Body Movin' Intergalactic Ch-Check It Out Make Some Noise Don't Play No Game That I Can't Win

Beastie Boys Story is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+

Beastie Boys Book is available at all good bookstores.

