Beat Google's Indexing Errors: Actual SEO Media's Innovative Approach to 'Discovered-Currently Not Indexed' Dilemma

HOUSTON, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyone who has created a website knows how much of a pain it is to get their website indexed by Google. Not only does Google have specific requirements for websites to rank well, but it can take forever for their bots to crawl and index the pages.

Website owners have battled Google's unsolved indexing errors (discovered-currently not indexed and crawled-currently not indexed) searching for better ways to get their pages seen and ranked within a reasonable amount of time. So, what is a website owner to do? Actual SEO Media, Inc. has finally found the solution.

Google's Not Indexing Pages: What's Taking So Long?!

Google not indexing web pages can be extremely frustrating. People spend scores of resources building a site, and any pages that are not indexed will not be found by the audience, which can cause businesses to lose out on their customer base.

Several issues can keep a page from getting crawled, such as duplicate content and a low number of quality links. Other issues also include improper tags, poor redirects, and Javascript issues.

There are steps people can take to fix these problems. However, there is still the issue of pages not being indexed, even if these problems have all been addressed, and it happens all too often. Google will even crawl the page, but they still won't be indexed. It's enough to put a web developer into a fit of rage.

Nevertheless, one company has the very secret of getting high volumes of web pages indexed in a matter of days.

Actual SEO Media, Inc.'s Secret Weapon to Quickly Index Every Page

For the last ten years, Actual SEO Media, Inc. has been pushing the limits of SEO, furthering their clients' reach toward their audience. They have helped businesses in all types of industries, such as auto dealerships, doctors, lawyers, flooring companies, and more.

The owners, Benjamin Thompson and Jamin Mootz started the company wanting to serve clients the way they would want their company to be treated. They have worked endlessly, looking for new and innovative ways to help businesses get their websites in front of their audience.

Today, they have been more successful than ever with their ability to get Google to not only notice these web pages but to get them indexed within one to three days. Actual SEO Media, Inc. understands the complexities of getting a website not only indexed but also ranking high on Google's SERPs. After all, if a business wants to grow its audience base, its presence online must be known.

As a leading Houston SEO company, Actual SEO Media, Inc. empowers its clients to maximize their digital marketing potential. By harnessing the power of search engine optimization, the company helps businesses expand their online reach and establish a stronger presence on the Internet. In addition to SEO, Actual SEO Media, Inc. also specializes in content writing and pay-per-click advertising.

