Beat Jet Lag and Travel Fatigue Over the Holiday Season With My Flight Pack

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the busiest travel season of the year almost upon us, ERW is delighted to announce the launch of My Flight Pack, the answer to travel fatigue for long-haul air passengers.

More than 100 million Americans will travel during the holidays – with more people than ever before traveling by plane.

A breakthrough three-step hydration formula that helps the body cope with the extreme environment and stress the body experiences when flying.

The last thing anyone needs is to be battling the body clock after a long trip to spend quality time with family and friends.

My Flight Pack is a physiologically tailored three-step, powdered hydration solution that helps conquer travel fatigue and the dehydration-related symptoms related to long air journeys.

Each step serves a distinct purpose:

PREP: The pre-flight hydration formula:

prepares travelers to enter the dry and high-altitude environment of the airplane



promotes mental focus and helps stabilize emotional reactions

REST: The hydrating and calming formula:

promotes natural relaxation and high-quality sleep



lowers production of stress hormones

WAKE: The kick-starting wake-up protein drink:

21g of protein per serving, re-hydrates and aids recovery from the stress of traveling



Increases blood flow and oxygen to the brain and heightens cognitive functions and ability to focus

Professional sports teams have been testing out My Flight Pack on players who often have to fly thousands of miles between games. Grammy-nominated DJ Steve Aoki –the world's most traveled musician, according to the Guinness Book of Records - has also spoken about how it has helped him.

The breakthrough My Flight Pack formula was devised by top sports and TV chef Hannah Grant, famous for her Emmy-winning Amazon Prime cooking show "Eat, Race, Win," and leading nutrition scientist Dr. Stacy Sims, who used a cutting-edge combination of adaptogens and micro-nutrients to prompt the body into caring for itself.

"The air inside the cabin is three times as dry as the Sahara Desert, with a relative air humidity between 5-15%," explained Grant. "This results in significant dehydration for most passengers, something we really wanted to overcome."

Grant - author of "The Grand Tour Cookbook" and "Eat, Race, Win" - and Sims were both heavily involved in the world cycling scene when they met at the Tour de France in 2013 and soon became fascinated by the search for a "cure" for travel fatigue and its debilitating effects on the body.

"By combining trailblazing sports science with world-class culinary expertise, we've developed a solution that successfully tackles jet lag and travel fatigue through hydration," said Carl-Emil von Arenstorff, co-founder of ERW, the Danish company behind My Flight Pack.

Media Contact:

David Gardner

Email: david@davidgardnermedia.com

Phone: +1 310 433 2392

Related Files

A4 Copy.pdf

A4.pdf

Related Images

my-flight-pack.jpg

My Flight Pack

A breakthrough three-step hydration formula that helps the body cope with the extreme environment and stress the body experiences when flying.

Related Links

Take on Jet Lag

Our story

SOURCE ERW