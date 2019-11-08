Beat Kicks Ventures into the Gaming Industry

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beat Kicks, the Los Angeles based company that launched the first-ever protective headphone covers or Kicks as they call them, announces it is entering the gaming industry.

Kicks come in a variety of colors and designs, shown above is Faded Floral. Beat Kicks is releasing their Gaming Kicks Covers in their four camo options, Arctic(shown above), Black, Forest Green, and Rose Gold

Founded by Josh Lewis, Beat Kicks' entrance into the gaming industry is an obvious transition as the gaming community is growing at a rapid pace. Lewis targeted the fitness industry immediately upon the launch of his company, considering it was where the idea was conceived. He set out to solve the problem of expensive headphones being damaged at the gym due to sweat and makeup. With the success of his headphone covers in fitness, Lewis determined to do the same for the gaming industry.

Lewis expounds, "I always wanted to bring headphone covers to the gaming community, but we had to prove the concept first. Being first to market with a product is a daunting challenge, but because of the functionality of the product, and the fact they are washable, it made sense to anyone we introduced it to. Now that we have proven the concept, we are confident in expanding into a different industry."

Lewis sees the entrance into the gaming industry as a huge opportunity, but he does realize that gaming will take a different approach. He adds, "When we entered the fitness industry, our covers were an easy solution to the problem of headphones getting damaged from moisture and makeup. There was a functional aspect to them. With gaming, we have to sell the community on aesthetics and comfortability. With streaming becoming such a big part of gaming, gamers now have the ability to showcase their headsets with different designs and colors every time they are streaming."

Beat Kicks will be offering a fully functioning customization option in Q1 of 2020, which Lewis feels will be a game-changer for the brand. "Allowing users to make an original pair of Kicks will, we believe, make up more than 20% of our sales." Lewis adds that customization will be extremely important for the gaming community, due to the fact that they would be wearing them mainly for the aesthetic and fashionable appeal.

Beat Kicks launched in Q4 of 2016 with their patented covers, and has expanded with other accessories such as towels, shirts and their next release, headbands. You can find their gaming line, along with all other product offerings at beatkicks.com/collections.

