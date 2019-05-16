Beat the Crowds and Stick to Your Travel Budget This Summer

MIAMI, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the biggest drawbacks of summer vacation travel is quite simply, dealing with too many other tourists. You want to have an epic summer getaway but you don't want it to rival a trip to a theme park during peak season. With that in mind, Skyscanner.com, the global travel search engine, identified the busiest travel destinations during the summer months and curated great alternative, "underrated" destinations that give you all the flair without the flock, and are budget friendly too!

Skyscanner collated and analyzed data from its more than 60 million monthly users – both historic data as well as current search and booking trends for the upcoming summer season – to pinpoint the most popular destinations during June, July and August and worthy alternatives that won't not only break the bank, but help travelers avoid the typical summer tourist traps. The result was a medley of domestic and international destinations that are not only unexpected but also under the radar, and let you fulfill your summer travel angst.

Las Vegas, NV vs. New Orleans, LA ($254) - Thanks to Mardi Gras , New Orleans has all the street cred it needs as a party destination. Yet this Louisiana hotspot sees less than a quarter of the visitors of Las Vegas during the summer.



London, England vs. Belfast, Ireland ($616) - During the summer months, London experiences its busiest season. Northern Ireland's capital city is both beautifully modern and charmingly old school. Attend an open-air concert at the Titanic slipways or visit the museums dedicated to the ship in its birthplace. The Botanical Gardens here are well worth a visit.



New York, NY vs. Austin, TX ($273) - Along with New York's monumental reputation comes massive crowds, especially in the summer. Austin, Texas on the other hand, is a lot cooler (and weirder) than it's given credit for - visit the Cathedral of Junk, an underground oasis or checkout pro skee ball leagues in action.



Los Angeles, CA vs. Myrtle Beach, SC ($190) - With immaculate golden sands, the beaches at Myrtle Beach are the city's main draw. Reminiscent of the Santa Monica Pier, one of the country's tallest Ferris wheels sits atop the boardwalk of the beach town where more than 100 golf courses are nearby that accommodate skill levels from beginners to lifelong golfers.



Orlando, FL vs. Punta Gorda, FL ($189) - Punta Gorda is home to nearly as many activities and close to the same day-trip destinations as Orlando , but with way fewer people. Just north of Fort Myers , Punta Gorda sits on a beautiful harbor surrounded by state parks, and is home to museums and distilleries.



Paris, France vs. Strasbourg, France ($661) - Strasbourg is known for its adorable old town called "La Petite France" (Little France) built on the banks of winding canals. The towering Strasbourg Cathedral is admired worldwide for its stunningly detailed Gothic architecture.



Denver, CO vs. Moncton, Canada ($465) - Complete with all the outdoorsy vibes you could ever hope for, Moncton features some of the best seafood you can get your hands on. You can visit nearby natural beauties like Blomidon and explore the apple orchards, or watch the tide roll in at the Bay of Fundy.



Cancun, Mexico vs. Puerto Escondido, Mexico ($525) - The waters may look like the typical turquoise of the Caribbean , but this region of Mexico sees significantly fewer visitors than Cancun . At Puerto Escondido's popular surf beach, Zicatella, you'll find restaurants with international cuisine. On the other side of town, you'll find a more laid back and local vibe, where beaches like Carrizillilo and Coral are perfect for swimming, surf lessons or blissful relaxation.



Bangkok, Thailand vs. Siem Riep , Cambodia ($763) - Tourists are often told to only spend a few days in Bangkok - not for lack of things to see and do, but because there's almost too much. Siem Reap in neighboring Cambodia is much more laidback, and most tourists in Siem Reap are there to see the famous temples of ancient Angkor Wat.



Tokyo, Japan vs. Jeju, South Korea ($868) - Nicknamed "The Hawaii of South Korea ," Jeju has both luxury resorts and secluded natural oases. Hikeable volcanoes and forested national parks provide plenty of opportunity for adventure, as does the eclectic cuisine. The really brave can try the island's famous live octopus.

