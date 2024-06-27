Beat the Heat: 5 Fun Ways to Stay Cool in Downtown Plano, Texas This Summer

PLANO, Texas, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Don't let the scorching temperatures stop you from enjoying all that summertime has to offer. In charming (and cool) downtown Plano, Texas there are plenty of ways to stay breezy and have a blast.

1. Chill Out at Urban Crust Icehouse Bar: Escape the heat and quench your thirst at Urban Crust's Icehouse Bar. This open-air concept features an actual bar covered in ice, frosty refreshing cocktails, and plenty of shade to keep you cool.

2. Score Some Strikes Indoors at Fowling Warehouse: Channel your inner athlete and play a round of fowling, a unique indoor sport that combines elements of football and bowling. Fowling Warehouse offers air-conditioned fun for the whole family.

3. Breeze Down 15th Street in Style: Grab a frozen cocktail or an iced tea and stroll down historic 15th Street. Enjoy free live music, grab a bite to eat or down a drink at one of the many fabulous restaurants and pubs, and soak up the vibrant downtown atmosphere in the shade.

4. Make a Splash at the Texas-Shaped Pool: Cool off with a refreshing dip at the iconic Texas-shaped pool at nearby Carpenter Park. This Plano landmark offers a fun and affordable way to beat the heat and mimic the beach, with fresh saltwater waves and sandy volleyball courts.

5. Ditch the Backyard Garden and Embrace Freshness at the Downtown Plano Farmers Market: Skip the sun-seared summer gardening and head to Downtown Plano's indoor farmers market, the only one of its kind in DFW. Stock up on fresh, local produce and artisan goods while staying comfortably cool.

With these five chill options in Downtown Plano, enjoy this summer without breaking a sweat!

