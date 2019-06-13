Beat The Heat And Give Back To A Great Cause

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time for your summer sweat session! Beat the heat and head over to the coolest gym in town for your summer "staycation". On June 18, Youfit Health Clubs is hosting a national open house event with free day passes for everyone! Anyone that visits a Youfit location will receive the VIP treatment with free workouts all day, sample boot camp classes, and free group exercise classes at participating gyms. Youfit invites you to work out where YOU fit in.

Bring a friend and donate to a great cause – UNICEF's Workout For Water partnership with Les Mills. Work out at Youfit anytime leading up to June 18th and donate to help change a child's life with clean water. You can give online at workoutforwater.org and join the Youfit Health Clubs fundraising team.

"Clean water initiatives and children's health are both important to Youfit and our company's core values," said Melinda Clarke, National YouGX Director of Youfit Health Clubs. "By joining with UNICEF we can help provide basic amenities to those in need all while creating a healthier planet."

Youfit works every day to achieve an environmentally friendly atmosphere. Each location is equipped with energy-efficient air, lighting and tankless hot water heaters, poly-seal-insulated wall, floors made from Nike Grind and other recycled rubber, recycling programs and more. Not only does Youfit keep green initiatives top of mind at all of their locations, but each gym also offers 1-on-1 personal training sessions with certified YouCoaches to help keep your body and mind in tip top shape.

To learn more about Youfit Health Clubs and find a location near YOU, visit youfit.com

About Youfit Health Clubs

Youfit Health Clubs, founded in 2008, is a chain of budget-friendly fitness centers with over 110 locations across the US, predominantly in the South and Western regions. Youfit was founded by Rick Berks with the aim of creating gyms with a welcoming environment where everyone fits-in at a low price starting at $10 per month. Youfit places a great emphasis on environmental responsibility. Its gym floors are made from Nike Grind and other recycled rubber materials, and each Youfit location practices additional eco-friendly initiatives. For more information, visit www.youfit.com .

Media Contact:

Meghan Browning

850.668.6824

mbrowning@brightredagency.com

SOURCE Youfit Health Clubs

Related Links

http://www.youfit.com

