Beat the Heat and Score the Best Things to Buy in July

AUSTIN, Texas, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Summertime is in full swing, and the peak of the season comes with savings for all. From Independence Day to Amazon Prime Day*, shoppers have plenty of opportunities to cut costs. RetailMeNot's shopping and trends expert, Sara Skirboll, advises shoppers to take advantage of major deals this month, especially on Amazon Prime Day, often referred to as Black Friday in July. "Amazon Prime Day is a 30-hour online flash sale event where Amazon offers its Prime Members thousands of deals in tons of categories from TVs to baby wipes. Though the date is still shrouded in secrecy, I suggest shoppers research and take advantage of other retailer offers that will also be released the same day! There's a lot of competition in July for sales and plenty of online and brick and mortar businesses will be offering deep discounts."
From fitness gear and outdoor furniture to early back-to-school items and summer apparel, July comes stacked with savings.
Shape Up
For those focusing on getting fit for summer, now is the time to take it up a notch. Whether you're a gym rat or you prefer sweating outdoors, you'll find fitness gear that works for you — no matter the method to your madness. Look for sales on hiking boots, weights, exercise equipment and apparel. Check out the summer sales at these retailers:
- Dick's: Up to 70% Off Select Clearance Gear Event
- Backcountry: 4th of July Sale! Up to 40% Off the Best Gear for the Summer
Hit the Road
July is prime time for a weekend getaway or a summer road trip. Whatever the plans, travelers can take advantage of discounts on car rentals this month. Depending on the destination, RetailMeNot data shows that vacationers can save up to 24% on vehicle rentals. Look at retailers like Budget and AVIS to make the next journey easy and breezy.
- Budget: Up to 40% Off Your Order
- AVIS: Up to 30% Off Car Rentals
Make the Grade in Back-to-School Supplies
It may seem too early to start thinking about school supplies, but it's never too early to save on things you know you'll need. While the cost of school supplies can really add up, it's the newest technology that does a number on your pocketbook. If your student needs a new laptop or computer, look for low prices during Fourth of July holiday sales and Amazon Prime Day, when deals on several categories of electronics have historically been offered.
- Amazon: Up to 50% Off Electronic & Electronic Accessory Deals
- eBay: Up to 89% Off Electronics Deals + Free Shipping
Soak Up the Sun
Even though this is the peak of the summer season, shoppers should keep their eyes peeled for sales on home and garden items, which become more frequent as fall approaches. Patio furniture, in particular, will be a steal this month as retailers start to prepare their sales floors for fall inventory. Shoppers can get outfitted for outdoor fun, from relaxed backyard barbecues to swanky summer soirees, with savings from Macy's, Home Depot and Lowe's.
Hot Summer Looks for Less
Those who have been patiently waiting for sales on summer apparel can finally rejoice! Whether you're in the market for bikinis or blouses, swim trunks or short-sleeve shirts, now is the time to stock up on warm-weather apparel. Retailers are starting to shift their focus to styles for fall and want to make room for new transitional inventory. Shoppers can advantage of steep discounts from retailers like American Eagle and Forever 21. (And note to college students in the market for clothing: Some retailers, like Madewell, J.Crew, Under Armor and more, give discounts to students with a valid ID.)
- Aerie: 50-60% Off All Swimsuits
- Aeropostale: Summer Rewards: Up to $25 Off
*"Prime Day" is a registered trademark of Amazon. RetailMeNot's use of "Prime Day" is not sponsored or endorsed by Amazon.
About RetailMeNot, Inc.
RetailMeNot, Inc. (https://www.retailmenot.com/corp/) is a leading savings destination connecting consumers with retailers, restaurants and brands, both online and in-store. The company enables consumers across the globe to find hundreds of thousands of offers to save money while they shop or dine out. RetailMeNot, Inc. estimates that $4.8 billion in retailer sales were attributable to consumer transactions from paid digital offers in its marketplace in 2017, more than $560 million of which were attributable to its in-store solution. The RetailMeNot, Inc. portfolio of websites and mobile applications includes RetailMeNot.com in the United States; RetailMeNot.ca in Canada; VoucherCodes.co.uk in the United Kingdom; ma-reduc.com and Poulpeo.com in France; and GiftCardZen.com and Deals2Buy.com in North America. As wholly owned subsidiaries of Harland Clarke Holdings, RetailMeNot and Valassis, a leader in intelligent media delivery, are partnering to connect retailers and consumers through meaningful digital, mobile and print promotions both online and in store.
Media Contact:
Hillary White
RetailMeNot
hwhite@rmn.com
(832) 278-5615
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beat-the-heat-and-score-the-best-things-to-buy-in-july-300673765.html
SOURCE RetailMeNot
Share this article