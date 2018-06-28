Beat the Heat and Score the Best Things to Buy in July

From fitness gear and outdoor furniture to early back-to-school items and summer apparel, July comes stacked with savings.

Shape Up

For those focusing on getting fit for summer, now is the time to take it up a notch. Whether you're a gym rat or you prefer sweating outdoors, you'll find fitness gear that works for you — no matter the method to your madness. Look for sales on hiking boots, weights, exercise equipment and apparel. Check out the summer sales at these retailers:

Hit the Road

July is prime time for a weekend getaway or a summer road trip. Whatever the plans, travelers can take advantage of discounts on car rentals this month. Depending on the destination, RetailMeNot data shows that vacationers can save up to 24% on vehicle rentals. Look at retailers like Budget and AVIS to make the next journey easy and breezy.

Make the Grade in Back-to-School Supplies

It may seem too early to start thinking about school supplies, but it's never too early to save on things you know you'll need. While the cost of school supplies can really add up, it's the newest technology that does a number on your pocketbook. If your student needs a new laptop or computer, look for low prices during Fourth of July holiday sales and Amazon Prime Day, when deals on several categories of electronics have historically been offered.

Soak Up the Sun

Even though this is the peak of the summer season, shoppers should keep their eyes peeled for sales on home and garden items, which become more frequent as fall approaches. Patio furniture, in particular, will be a steal this month as retailers start to prepare their sales floors for fall inventory. Shoppers can get outfitted for outdoor fun, from relaxed backyard barbecues to swanky summer soirees, with savings from Macy's, Home Depot and Lowe's.

Hot Summer Looks for Less

Those who have been patiently waiting for sales on summer apparel can finally rejoice! Whether you're in the market for bikinis or blouses, swim trunks or short-sleeve shirts, now is the time to stock up on warm-weather apparel. Retailers are starting to shift their focus to styles for fall and want to make room for new transitional inventory. Shoppers can advantage of steep discounts from retailers like American Eagle and Forever 21. (And note to college students in the market for clothing: Some retailers, like Madewell, J.Crew, Under Armor and more, give discounts to students with a valid ID.)

*"Prime Day" is a registered trademark of Amazon. RetailMeNot's use of "Prime Day" is not sponsored or endorsed by Amazon.

About RetailMeNot, Inc.

RetailMeNot, Inc. (https://www.retailmenot.com/corp/) is a leading savings destination connecting consumers with retailers, restaurants and brands, both online and in-store. The company enables consumers across the globe to find hundreds of thousands of offers to save money while they shop or dine out. RetailMeNot, Inc. estimates that $4.8 billion in retailer sales were attributable to consumer transactions from paid digital offers in its marketplace in 2017, more than $560 million of which were attributable to its in-store solution. The RetailMeNot, Inc. portfolio of websites and mobile applications includes RetailMeNot.com in the United States; RetailMeNot.ca in Canada; VoucherCodes.co.uk in the United Kingdom; ma-reduc.com and Poulpeo.com in France; and GiftCardZen.com and Deals2Buy.com in North America. As wholly owned subsidiaries of Harland Clarke Holdings, RetailMeNot and Valassis, a leader in intelligent media delivery, are partnering to connect retailers and consumers through meaningful digital, mobile and print promotions both online and in store.

Media Contact:

Hillary White

RetailMeNot

hwhite@rmn.com

(832) 278-5615

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beat-the-heat-and-score-the-best-things-to-buy-in-july-300673765.html

SOURCE RetailMeNot